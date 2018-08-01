Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : To be joint or individual. That is the question when it comes to college student checking accounts.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:43am CEST

For parents, the question of whether the account should be joint or individual is one that pits the notion that individual accounts provide more independence against the fact that joint accounts allow for oversight of spending and budgeting habits of their students. While there is no right answer, parents would do good to consider the following points:

How familiar their young people are with budgets and saving.

If the student has not been tasked with being held accountable for budgeting and saving of money in the past, parents may want to have more insight into the student's spending - and saving - habits, particularly if there has been an agreement on how much the student will receive for a given period of time.

The level of access they want to the student's account.

When young people have an individual account, banks are held to the same privacy policy as they would be with any other account holder. This means if the account is in the student's name only, no information or access will be granted to anybody else. If parents want to see what is happening with their student's account, it should be a joint account.

How responsible their student is.

College students are still young, so mistakes are likely to be made. Even so, it's best to determine what type of money management skills the young person has so they don't find themselves overdrawn, or constantly asking for money.

How regularly - if at all - they'll want to contribute to the student's account.

These days, with many money transfer services available, it's relatively easy to transfer money from person to person and account to account. Even so, with a joint account a parent can set up recurring transfers, say from their own payroll direct deposit, that will make sending/receiving money and budgeting easier for both parent and student.

If they are willing to be on the hook for any overspending on the part of the student.

Co-signers on joint accounts are liable for the money in the account, meaning that if the student overdraws his/her account, the parent is accountable for it too. On the other hand, if the parent is tracking the account alongside the student, the chances that the account will become overdrawn are reduced.

For more on money management for students, read BBVA Compass MoneyFit's Money Management Skills and Your College Student.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
03:13aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Garanti, a leader in emerging Europe, Middle E..
PU
03:13aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The consequences of rooting (or jailbreaking) ..
PU
03:13aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Blockchain revives SMS
PU
02:43aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : To be joint or individual. That is the questio..
PU
07/31BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Everything you need to know about RPA software
PU
07/30BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to promote a wind farm with Endesa
PU
07/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass reports growth, RGV branches cont..
AQ
07/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass reports growth, RGV branches cont..
AQ
07/27BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Bullish behavior, a surge in personal loans an..
PU
07/27BUZZWORDS : Artificial Intelligence & Financial Services
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/3150 Top Yield And 50 Top Gain Financial WallStars For July 
07/27Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
07/27BBVA Compass Bancshares reports Q2 results 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 222 M
EBIT 2018 11 972 M
Net income 2018 5 357 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 8,10
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 40 762 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,18 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-11.61%47 748
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 337
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.