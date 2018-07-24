Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What are all those numbers on the bottom of your checks and why do you need them?

You'll notice the last four digits across the bottom of your checks are sequential. They should match your check number at the top of the check.

Since these numbers pre-date computers, you may be wondering why we still need them. These numbers still identify the bank and the account for each transaction, whether it's a physical check or not. So when you make an online bill payment through a vendor website, you'll need those numbers. And when you receive a digital payment from a friend, you'll need those numbers to make sure the deposit is credited to your account.