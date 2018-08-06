Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What happens if there is no Brexit agreement?

08/06/2018 | 03:26am CEST

More than two years after the referendum in which the British voted for the United Kingdom's departure from the EU, talks on setting the terms of a future relationship remain stalled. Although the pace of the negotiations in the past few months has picked up, Miguel Jiménez points out they have turned quite complicated both from a technical as well as a political point of view in part due to the difficult political situation Britain is going through.



At Chequers, the country residence of the British prime minister, the U.K. government agreed in writing to a proposal for Britain's future relationship with the EU. The document includes a customs accord, which, according to Miguel Jiménez, would be very difficult for Brussels to accept. Of the 'four freedoms' that constitute the pillars of the single market (freedom of movement of people, capital, goods and services), the United Kingdom has put forward a proposal that maintains the free movement of goods but not services, which, therefore, leaves the City of London outside the single market and at the mercy of bilateral accords between Britain and the rest of Europe. The United Kingdom also insists on maintaining control over immigration policy, in breach of the concept of the free movement of people.

The British government's proposal also includes some concessions in areas such as membership of European agencies but without the right to vote and acknowledgement of the role of the EU Court of Justice would play in certain matters. However, the EU official in charge of Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier, has raised serious doubts about the viability of such an agreement. Although the EU may yield on the issue of separating goods and services, in the opinion of Miguel Jiménez, European institutions will be more demanding when it comes to immigration on which the government of Prime Minister Theresa May will have to 'give up a lot of ground'.

United Kingdom has put forward a proposal that leaves the City of London outside the single market

The BBVA Research economist warns that even though the European Union and the United Kingdom were to reach an agreement, the complicated political situation in Britain could scupper approval of such an accord. The eurosceptic wing of the British parliament has lost two key government ministers (Boris Johnson and David Davis, who resigned a few days after the Chequers meeting) and has flagged it will vote against any agreement based on the current proposal. This could result in the United Kingdom facing a 'hard' Brexit without any transition period or trade agreement, the preferred option of the British eurosceptics.

Separately, the Labour Party, which is ahead in the opinion polls, might welcome a defeat of the May government that leads to fresh elections. However, those in favor of remaining within the EU could ask for a new referendum with three options on the ballot paper: exit without agreement, a negotiated agreement or stay.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 01:25:02 UTC
