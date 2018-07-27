Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : “We’ve achieved excellent results, despite the uncertainty surrounding some of the markets in which we operate”

Carlos Torres Vila added that thanks to the progress achieved in the bank's transformation and the strengths of the diversification, 'recurring revenues grew strongly during the first half of the year, about 10 percent in constant euros, while expenses only grew by 3 percent.' BBVA's CEO also noted that, 'sales through digital channels already accounted for 39 percent of the total, compared to 15 percent two years ago. Our mobile customer base, which is still growing at a 43% rate, now consists of 20.7 million customers. Our 25 million digital customers already account for 46% of the company's worldwide customer base, which means that we're very close to our target of ending 2018 with half of our customers banking through digital channels.

These figures, combined with the company's solid risk indicators, and strong capital position allowed us to close a 'very good quarter with significant improvements in profitability and shareholder value creation.'