4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
My previous session
News Summary 
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : "We've achieved excellent results, despite the uncertainty surrounding some of the markets in which we operate"

07/27/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Carlos Torres Vila added that thanks to the progress achieved in the bank's transformation and the strengths of the diversification, 'recurring revenues grew strongly during the first half of the year, about 10 percent in constant euros, while expenses only grew by 3 percent.' BBVA's CEO also noted that, 'sales through digital channels already accounted for 39 percent of the total, compared to 15 percent two years ago. Our mobile customer base, which is still growing at a 43% rate, now consists of 20.7 million customers. Our 25 million digital customers already account for 46% of the company's worldwide customer base, which means that we're very close to our target of ending 2018 with half of our customers banking through digital channels.

These figures, combined with the company's solid risk indicators, and strong capital position allowed us to close a 'very good quarter with significant improvements in profitability and shareholder value creation.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:51:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 235 M
EBIT 2018 11 951 M
Net income 2018 5 262 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 7,98
P/E ratio 2019 8,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 40 327 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,26 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-13.93%48 177
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%288 480
WELLS FARGO-3.89%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%245 812
