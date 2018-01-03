Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : ‘World Finance’ chooses BBVA Bancomer and Garanti Bank as the best digital banks in Mexico and Turkey

01/03/2018 | 03:05am CET

'World Finance' magazine chose BBVA Bancomer and Garanti Bank as the best digital banks in Mexico and Turkey, respectively, in the 2017 edition of the World Finance Digital Banking Awards. In addition, it has chosen both banks' mobile banking applications as the best in their respective countries.

'As the past year has demonstrated, banks have little choice but to embrace the digital revolution wholeheartedly. An ongoing transformation is the result, while those that continue to be slow to adapt are now suffering the consequences,' pointed.

Within this context, 'World Finance' praised the steps toward transformation by both BBVA Bancomer in Mexico and BBVA-owned Garanti Bankin Turkey, and has chosen them as the best digital banks in their respective countries.

In addition, BBVA Bancomer and Garanti received the award for the best mobile banking application in Mexico and Turkey.

'There has been a lot of change over the past year, with financial institutions proving to be more willing to adapt, implement new technology and partner up,' noted the magazine. 'But what 2017 has also indicated is that the game is becoming fiercely competitive, and new rivals may not just be limited to the small fintech players that banks had previously come to terms with. As such changes continue to rain down on the industry, flexibility and forward-thinking is more important than ever. Those who stand tall in the face of such challenges, while embracing the new and unknown, are commended in the latest edition of the World Finance Digital Banking Awards.'

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 02:04:07 UTC.

