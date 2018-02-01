Bank Results Boost Markets in Europe, Asia

Log in
02/01/2018 | 10:09am CET
By David Hodari and Gregor Stuart Hunter 
   -- European stocks open higher 
 
   -- Strong corporate earnings continue 
 
   -- U.S. 10-year Treasury yields highest since 2014

European stocks rallied shortly after markets opened Thursday, taking their lead from most Asia-Pacific bourses, as corporate earnings season continued apace with banks releasing strong results.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.5%, with the index's heavyweight banking sector rising 1% amid a flurry of earnings releases. Norway's DNB and Spanish bank BBVA and were up 1.6% and 1.2% respectively, after both announced quarterly results.

Japanese banks earlier posted similarly healthy results, and the Nikkei Stock Average closed up 1.7% after six straight negative closes.

Also on the Nikkei, Fujifilm rebounded 12% to more-than-reverse yesterday's drop after confirming it will buy a controlling stake in Xerox Corp. The Nikkei also received a boost from a lower yen. The U.S. dollar was recently around Yen109.5050 versus Yen108.70 a day earlier.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets rose after the release of solid economic data from a handful of countries.

Manufacturing activity in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand improved in January. Korean exports--viewed as a proxy for the strength of global trade--rose last month by more than expected.

Taiwan's Taiex climbed 0.5%, with quarterly results from heavyweight Apple due later Thursday. Weak demand for the company's iPhone X has recently weighed on the Taiex, on which several Apple suppliers are listed.

Those increases weren't mirrored in China, though, with the release of unofficial manufacturing purchasing managers index data--flat on-the-month in January--prompting selling. Chinese investors dumped tech and telecom stocks, with the Shenzhen Composite closing down 3% at a six-month low and the Shanghai Composite falling 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was last down 0.7%.

The timing of the Lunar New Year holiday can distort data at start the of the year for China, and the manufacturing reading still "points to solid growth in the region," said Mahamoud Islam, senior Asia economist at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

Australia's ASX rose 0.9% and New Zealand's benchmark index fell 1%.

Thursday's gains across Europe and Asia came after whipsaw action in U.S. equities and bonds markets late Wednesday, with early gains damped after Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen concluded her final policy meeting Wednesday by holding interest rates steady. The Fed's policy statement offered nothing to dispel market expectations that it would deliver its next rate increase in March.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last at their highest level since April 2014 at 2.744% from 2.722% late Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Write to David Hodari at [email protected] and Gregor Stuart Hunter at [email protected]

