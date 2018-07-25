Cisco & BBVA: From vendors to strategic partners

Currently, Cisco provides BBVA with collaboration, networking, computational and security technology solutions. Additionally, Cisco has appointed a dedicated team that collaborates with BBVA in defining new architectures, with full and transparent access to all its product-related organization, capabilities and roadmap.

This collaboration also implies the development of new ideas and receiving feedback and suggestions from a customer such as BBVA, and the vision of a fully-fledged technological platform.

'Cisco works side-by-side with us,' says Carmen López, global head of Tech Experience and Workplace at BBVA. Currently, the company is involved in over a dozen projects with BBVA in different stages of development, from research to detailed design of the service. For López, the biggest difference in the bank's relationship with Cisco is that they are not working on a project basis, but instead share the same goals and execute a shared vision, together.

'This is what enables us to reach the same speed and innovation as the digital players. This partnership allows us to think big,' says López.