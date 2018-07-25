Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco & BBVA: From vendors to strategic partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:58am CEST

Currently, Cisco provides BBVA with collaboration, networking, computational and security technology solutions. Additionally, Cisco has appointed a dedicated team that collaborates with BBVA in defining new architectures, with full and transparent access to all its product-related organization, capabilities and roadmap.

This collaboration also implies the development of new ideas and receiving feedback and suggestions from a customer such as BBVA, and the vision of a fully-fledged technological platform.

'Cisco works side-by-side with us,' says Carmen López, global head of Tech Experience and Workplace at BBVA. Currently, the company is involved in over a dozen projects with BBVA in different stages of development, from research to detailed design of the service. For López, the biggest difference in the bank's relationship with Cisco is that they are not working on a project basis, but instead share the same goals and execute a shared vision, together.

'This is what enables us to reach the same speed and innovation as the digital players. This partnership allows us to think big,' says López.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
03:58aCISCO & BBVA : From vendors to strategic partners
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What are all those numbers on the bottom of yo..
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A closer look at BBVA Compass RealTime ARP&tra..
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : All about deposit accounts
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Convenience comes to virtual reality with Ocul..
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Nine finance experts to follow on social media
PU
07/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Iron City Hoop-A-Palooza tips off in Birmingha..
PU
07/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 2Q18 Results Presentation Announcement
PU
07/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA signs Spain’s first-ever “fle..
PU
07/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Superstore developments, resilience, and a &ld..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
07/05FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/05/2018) 
07/05PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (07/05/2018) 
07/04DIRTY DANCING : The Spanish Flamenco Is Severely Impacted By The Brazilian Samba 
06/29Banco Santander Deserves A Higher Valuation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 235 M
EBIT 2018 11 951 M
Net income 2018 5 262 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,71%
P/E ratio 2018 7,86
P/E ratio 2019 7,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 39 814 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,26 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-13.44%46 514
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.99%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.17%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%277 540
WELLS FARGO-4.40%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%233 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.