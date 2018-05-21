Generation T: the generation that will inherit the world

Millennials continue to cause the most headaches for companies. How to get on their wavelength and inside the heads of these young people, who already form part of the working force, is an unknown. Centennials, or digital natives, belong to the latest generation to have grown up with smartphones, social networks and wearables. The time gap between generations is becoming shorter than ever but at the same time the differences are greater than ever.

A third generation has joined these two bent on being masters of the digital world. A group of children that, although only accounting for about 15% of the global population, are set to conquer the future. Who are the members of Generation T?

Why the letter T?

Generation X (1965-1980) gave way to Y (1980-1996) before Generation Z appeared on the scene (the 2000s), with the nomenclature in apparent alphabetical order. For some media, the latest generation forms a sub-group of the previous one, named Z2. But most have opted to use the letter T on the premise that the changes are so notable that the generation merits its own label.

Albeit that the letter T had already been used for those born before 1945, known as the traditionalists, or more commonly, the silent generation marked by religion, austerity and respect for authority. It is important, therefore, to keep in mind that over half a century of social and cultural change separates the old T generation from the new.