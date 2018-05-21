Log in
Generation T: the generation that will inherit the world

05/21/2018 | 02:20am CEST

Millennials continue to cause the most headaches for companies. How to get on their wavelength and inside the heads of these young people, who already form part of the working force, is an unknown. Centennials, or digital natives, belong to the latest generation to have grown up with smartphones, social networks and wearables. The time gap between generations is becoming shorter than ever but at the same time the differences are greater than ever.

A third generation has joined these two bent on being masters of the digital world. A group of children that, although only accounting for about 15% of the global population, are set to conquer the future. Who are the members of Generation T?

Why the letter T?

Generation X (1965-1980) gave way to Y (1980-1996) before Generation Z appeared on the scene (the 2000s), with the nomenclature in apparent alphabetical order. For some media, the latest generation forms a sub-group of the previous one, named Z2. But most have opted to use the letter T on the premise that the changes are so notable that the generation merits its own label.



Albeit that the letter T had already been used for those born before 1945, known as the traditionalists, or more commonly, the silent generation marked by religion, austerity and respect for authority. It is important, therefore, to keep in mind that over half a century of social and cultural change separates the old T generation from the new.

Why T then? Children born fewer than 10 years ago come to a globalized and hyperconnected world immersed in technology that engages not only sight and hearing but also touch and hence the use of the letter T to describe them.

Digital, tuned-in and impatient

Generation T refers to those born beginning in 2010, years marked by an exponential technological leap accompanied by social movements that have in turn have left their mark on mothers and fathers and others that make up the child's education circle. Time will tell the impact of these sociological changes but the advances in technology have already left a series of shared characteristics.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 00:19:05 UTC
