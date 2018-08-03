Leverage: a basic concept in trading

However, these operations entail risks, which makes it essential to constantly check and handle one's position. When taking a leveraged position the investor first has to check whether the cost of debt is below the possible return that can be obtained. An investor should never take a leveraged position if he/she has insufficient capital to cover any possible loss.

Although greater exposure can work out to your advantage, it can work against the investors and multiple his/her losses. If the market moves in a different direction to what is desired, it is possible to lose more than initially invested and even involve getting into debt.

The key lies in managing the amount of debt taken on in the best way. To do so you have to know the product well and be able to predict the possible direction it takes in the future. If an investor wants to make a successful investment using leverage, he/she must take decisions based for example on the cost of debt, the level of leverage and aversion to risk.

This is only one of the concepts dealt with in the BBVA Trader platform which has an extensive list of tutorials including an explanation of investment strategies using warrants and technical analysis identifying patterns that point to a change in trend. It also offers manuals, courses on understanding, using tools such as BBVA Trader Pro and simple guides on other types of operations. BBVA also organizes events that familiarize those interested with the trading world in a simple and clear fashion.