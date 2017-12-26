Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The ECB’s new monetary policy in 2018: good prospects for everyone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 01:29am CET

The beginning of the normalization of monetary policy in 2018 should bring greater profitability for banks, a larger investor appetite and a positive outlook for the stock market. However, what is perhaps more important, the new policy will enable banks to meet one of their principal goals: supporting economic growth by financing companies and private individuals.

Following the October 2017 announcement by the European Central Bank that it will reduce asset purchases - better known as Quantitative Easing (QE) - starting in January 2018, everything indicates that the coming year will see the normalization of its monetary policy. Likewise, in the absence of financial tensions or unexpected events, the markets will anticipate an increase in interest rates in 2018.

This is what José Manuel González-Páramo predicted, in a column published by the Prensa Ibérica newspaper group, entitled: 'The Withdrawal of the Stimulus by the BCE: Suitable for Everyone.' BBVA's executive director and head of economy, regulation and institutional relations, foresees a gradual withdrawal of the stimulus and doesn't expect an increase in rates until mid-2019. In his opinion, the year that is about to begin will mark a turning point for Europe's financial markets.

Maintaining [negative interest rates] for an excessively long period jeopardizes families, companies and financial stability'

José Manuel González-Paramo recalled that after several years ofnegative interest rates, European financial markets will go back to operating in a 'normal' context. 'Negative interest rates clearly are not (normal),' he wrote. 'Maintaining them for an excessively long period jeopardizes families, companies and financial stability.'

One of the greatest beneficiaries of this possible increase in rates will be the financial sector. As José Manuel González-Páramo explains in this column, banks will see an increase in their profitability after more than five years of declines in the euroibor. The impact will be more positive for those banks in which the retail business and variable rate loans predominate, which is the case of Spanish banks.

Having a solid, solvent and profitable financial system benefits both its shareholders and its customers'

It's true that an interest rate increase would mean higher interest payments for companies and private individuals. However, economic growth and job creation, along with the gradual deleveraging of the private sector, will tend to counteract this effect.

González-Páramo is sure that Europe's finance sector will begin to emerge from the tunnel after more than 10 years of crisis. He reiterated: 'Having a solid, solvent and profitable financial system benefits both its shareholders and its customers'.

What lies ahead for the ECB in 2018?

It faces a twin challenge: on the one hand, adjusting monetary conditions to the positive economic environment - with the European economy growing at a 2% annual rate and an expected increase in inflation from the current 1.4% annual rate. And on the other hand, avoiding an overreaction by fixed income securities and the euro.ç

The prudence shown in the gradual recalibration of the asset purchase program minimizes the risk of an overreaction in the market'

The BCE's principal objective is to achieve financial stability. A strong appreciation of the euro against the dollar, such as that seen in recent months, due to the improved outlook for the European economy, could lower the prospects for inflation and have a negative impact on eurozone exports. In this context, in González-Páramo's opinion, 'the prudence shown in the gradual recalibration of the asset purchase program minimizes the risk of an overreaction in the market.'

With regards to the year to come, the evolution of prices in the euro zone and ultimately, any variable that affects them, are the key issues the ECB will be monitoring.

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 00:29:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
01:29a THE ECB&RSQUO;S NEW MONETARY POLICY : good prospects for everyone
12/23 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Some Knapp Medical Center employees not paid o..
12/22 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The important role branches play in digital tr..
12/22 Spanish stocks, financials tumble on Catalan separatist gains
12/21 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA supports Red Eléctrica de España in closi..
12/21 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Garanti bank named as Global Leader in online ..
12/21 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The bank’s bet on fintech companies is m..
12/20 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass – your holiday shopping com..
12/20 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA, the first private bank in Switzerland to..
12/20 BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 6 questions (and answers) about the future of ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/16 BBVA Posting Better Results And Making Better Decisions
12/09 Why The Catalan Election Won't Affect Your Spanish Stocks In The Long Run
12/06 Scotiabank (BNS) To Acquire BBVA, Chile - Slideshow
11/28 Scotiabank leads Canadian banks lower after earnings miss
10/27 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slide..
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 24 947 M
EBIT 2017 12 402 M
Net income 2017 4 346 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,61%
P/E ratio 2017 11,18
P/E ratio 2018 10,59
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,91x
Capitalization 48 436 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Technical Analysis Chart | BBVA | ES0113211835 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 7,53 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA13.25%57 445
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY24.52%372 822
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD34.24%312 561
BANK OF AMERICA35.20%311 667
WELLS FARGO11.69%303 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION32.90%242 969
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.