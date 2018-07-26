Log in
News Summary

Banco BPM : Invito alla Conference Call per la Presentazione dei Risultati del 1H 2018 di Banco BPM (.pdf - 148 KB)

07/26/2018 | 10:36am CEST

The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attendthe Group's

H1 2018 Results Presentation

Friday, 3rdAugust 2018 at 18:00 CET (17:00 GMT)-summer time

Speaker: Mr Giuseppe Castagna-CEO

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

Dial-in numbers:

  • Italian dial-in number: +39 02 8020911

  • UK dial-in number: +44 1 212818004

  • US dial-in number: +1 718 7058796

We recommend that participants start dialling in some 5-10 minutes before the start of the call

Audio Webcast:

For the live broadcast, in audio webcast format, please clickhere.

Presentation material:

The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our websitewww.bancobpm.itin the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.

Q&A session:

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Replay:

Two hours after the end of the event, theaudio fileand theaudio webcastshall be available on our websitewww.bancobpm.it,in the Investor Relations section.

For any questions, please contact Banco BPM Investor Relations team.([email protected])

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:35:05 UTC
