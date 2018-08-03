Log in
Banco BPM

BANCO BPM (BAMI)
Banco BPM selects three bidders for landmark bad loan sale

08/03/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM said it had selected three bidders for the sale of at least 3.5 billion euros (£3.11 billion) in bad debts and, possibly, its debt collection business.

Banco BPM, which has lagged larger rivals in reducing bad debts but has decided to speed up the process, said the three suitors would be given two or three months to conduct a due diligence on the loans before they had to submit binding bids.

Among the bidders shortlisted is a consortium comprising Italy's top loan recovery firm doBank, U.S. fund Fortress and SPAXS, a new bank being set up by veteran banker Corrado Passera.

A second consortium is made up by Italian bad loan specialist Credito Fondiario and U.S. fund Elliott while the third suitor comprises U.S. funds Christofferson Robb & Company, Davidson Kempner and domestic servicer Prelios.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM -0.83% 2.5035 End-of-day quote.-3.65%
DOBANK SPA -0.39% 10.2 End-of-day quote.-24.43%
SPAXS SPA 0.00% 9.99 End-of-day quote.0.00%
