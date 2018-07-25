Banco de Sabadell : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors

By Alberto Delclaux



Banco de Sabadell has agreed to sell a portfolio of loans with a book value of about 2.30 billion euros ($2.68 billion) to Deutsche Bank and Carval Investors LLC for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing from late Tuesday.

The portfolio consists of three subportfolios, which are mostly backed by mortgages, the Spanish bank said.

Sabadell said the sale will hit its results by EUR32 million and that it will have a negative impact of about 3 basis points on its core tier 1 ratio, which is a measure of a bank's capital strength.

