BANCO DE SABADELL (SAB)
Banco de Sabadell : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors

07/25/2018 | 07:30am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Banco de Sabadell has agreed to sell a portfolio of loans with a book value of about 2.30 billion euros ($2.68 billion) to Deutsche Bank and Carval Investors LLC for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing from late Tuesday.

The portfolio consists of three subportfolios, which are mostly backed by mortgages, the Spanish bank said.

Sabadell said the sale will hit its results by EUR32 million and that it will have a negative impact of about 3 basis points on its core tier 1 ratio, which is a measure of a bank's capital strength.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL 1.17% 1.3865 End-of-day quote.-16.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.97% 10.454 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 107 M
EBIT 2018 1 926 M
Net income 2018 759 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 10,67
P/E ratio 2019 8,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 7 712 M
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1,76 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Managing Director & Executive Director
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Tomás Varela i Muiña General Manager & Head-Finance
María Teresa García-Milà Lloveras Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL-16.27%9 029
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%277 540
WELLS FARGO-3.82%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%233 294
