BANCO DE SABADELL
Banco de Sabadell : Spain's Sabadell takes loss in second quarter on TSB IT-failure costs

07/27/2018 | 08:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 138.7 million euros (£123.35 million) loss in the second quarter as extraordinary costs related to the IT outage at its British unit TSB more than doubled what it had first estimated in June.

A botched migration of TSB computer systems in April saw thousands of users locked out of their accounts and a surge in attacks by fraudsters, prompting a regulatory investigation and criticism of its chief executive.

Sabadell, which bought TSB in 2015, said it booked an extraordinary charge of 203 million euros for the outage, including costs related to commercial actions, compensation for cases of alleged fraud during the migration and 92.4 million euros for future customer claims.

The bank's handling of the crisis has tarnished its reputation just as it tried to win more market share in Britain and offset a squeeze in margins in its Spanish home market as a result of ultra low interest rates in the euro zone.

The bank's net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, fell 7.8 percent in the quarter from the same period last year to 899 million euros, also hit by TSB.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

