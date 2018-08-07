BMA NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Banco Macro S.A. – BMA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) resulting from allegations that Banco Macro may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 7, 2017, Bloomberg reported that Banco Macro Chairman Jorge Horacio Brito was the subject of a corruption scandal involving former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou. According to the article, Boudou had been charged with “illicit enrichment for allegedly using shell companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company given contracts to print the national currency.” The article identified Banco Macro’s Chairman Brito as one of those middlemen. The investigation concerns whether Banco Macro’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted material information.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Banco Macro investors. If you purchased shares of Banco Macro please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1356.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

