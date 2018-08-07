BMA NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Banco Macro S.A. – BMA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of
shareholders of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) resulting from allegations
that Banco Macro may have issued materially misleading business
information to the investing public.
On December 7, 2017, Bloomberg reported that Banco Macro Chairman Jorge
Horacio Brito was the subject of a corruption scandal involving former
Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou. According to the article, Boudou
had been charged with “illicit enrichment for allegedly using shell
companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company given
contracts to print the national currency.” The article identified Banco
Macro’s Chairman Brito as one of those middlemen. The investigation
concerns whether Banco Macro’s filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) contained untrue statements of material
facts or omitted material information.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Banco Macro investors. If you purchased shares of Banco
Macro please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1356.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at
[email protected] or [email protected]
