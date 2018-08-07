Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  Banco Macro SA    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO SA (BMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BMA NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Banco Macro S.A. – BMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) resulting from allegations that Banco Macro may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 7, 2017, Bloomberg reported that Banco Macro Chairman Jorge Horacio Brito was the subject of a corruption scandal involving former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou. According to the article, Boudou had been charged with “illicit enrichment for allegedly using shell companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company given contracts to print the national currency.” The article identified Banco Macro’s Chairman Brito as one of those middlemen. The investigation concerns whether Banco Macro’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted material information.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Banco Macro investors. If you purchased shares of Banco Macro please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1356.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO MACRO SA
09:15pBMA NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against B..
BU
07/26Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Popular and Three More Foreign Regi..
AC
06/14BANCO MACRO SA : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of B..
AC
06/13BMA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Banco..
BU
06/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Banco Mac..
BU
06/12NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Clai..
BU
05/16BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the First Quarter of 2018 (solo en Inglés)
PU
05/16BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the First Quarter of 2018
PU
05/11BANCO MACRO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09BANCO MACRO : 1Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:00pFINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/07/2018) 
07/16The Smart Way To Find Undervalued Stocks 
07/09FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/09/2018) 
07/03FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 30 am (07/03/2018) 
06/29FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (06/29/2018) 
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 39 372 M
EBIT 2018 21 579 M
Net income 2018 14 993 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 8,19
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 119 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 296  ARS
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez General Manager
Delfín Jorge E. Carballo Chairman
Ricardo Mendoza Alban Manager-Operations & Technology
Jorge Pablo Brito Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marcos Brito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO SA4 343
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.52%398 767
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 592
WELLS FARGO-2.93%286 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%280 107
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.29%237 847
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.