BANCO SANTANDER (SAN)

BANCO SANTANDER (SAN)
My previous session
Banco Santander : Santander 2Q Profit Falls 3% on Banco Popular Integration Costs

07/25/2018 | 07:35am CEST

By Adam Clark

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) said Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell, dragged by the integration costs of its 2017 acquisition of rival Spanish lender Banco Popular.

The Spanish bank, one of Europe's largest lenders, said its second-quarter net profit came to 1.70 billion euros ($1.99 billion), down 3% from the year-earlier quarter.

Santander said the fall was due to EUR300 million in Banco Popular integration costs. On an underlying basis, profit rose 14% to EUR2.00 billion, Santander said.

Net-interest income--the difference between what the lender earns from loans and pays out on deposits--came to EUR8.48 billion, as gross income remained flat at EUR12.01 billion.

Santander's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of balance-sheet strength, stood at 10.80% at the end of the quarter. The bank said it remains on-track to meet its capital target and grow earnings per share by double digits in 2018.

"During the second quarter we have delivered strong growth in underlying revenue and improving credit quality, despite strong currency headwinds," Executive Chairman Ana Botin said.

"During the quarter we have seen particularly strong growth in Brazil, Spain, Mexico and the US and this has more than offset a more challenging environment in other markets," she said.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 1.70% 4.7445 End-of-day quote.-13.41%
BANCO SANTANDER 0.47% 424 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48 249 M
EBIT 2018 24 617 M
Net income 2018 8 127 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 75 275 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,93 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Vice Chairman
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-13.41%87 585
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%277 540
WELLS FARGO-3.82%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%233 294
