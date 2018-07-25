Log in
Banco Santander : Santander posts 3 percent fall in second quarter net profit on Popular costs

07/25/2018 | 07:21am CEST

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Santander posted on Wednesday a 3 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by restructuring costs of 300 million euros (£266.45 million) due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Santander posted on Wednesday a 3 percent decline in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier after being hit by restructuring costs of 300 million euros (£266.45 million) due mainly to the integration of Banco Popular.

Santander - which took over the troubled Spanish lender in June of 2017 - reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros in the period April to June. Analysts had expected net profit to come in at 1.65 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Edited by Paul Day)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48 249 M
EBIT 2018 24 617 M
Net income 2018 8 127 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 75 275 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,93 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Vice Chairman
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-13.41%87 585
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%277 540
WELLS FARGO-3.82%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%233 294
