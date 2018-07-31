Log in
BANDWIDTH INC (BAND)
Bandwidth Inc : Bandwidth Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Bandwidth Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: BAND) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-FAA9197DD5D0B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 194 M
EBIT 2018 0,93 M
Net income 2018 -3,17 M
Finance 2018 41,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 658 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Morken Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Murdock President & Director
Jeff Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Scott Mullen Chief Technology Officer
Henry Kaestner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANDWIDTH INC51.64%658
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.83%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 295
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.16%77 234
TELEFONICA-5.11%46 341
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
