Bank of America : Announces Dividend Correction on Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

Bank of America Corporation today announced a corrected dividend amount
on the Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1,
originally announced on July 5, 2018. The regular quarterly cash
dividend is $0.1918363 per depositary share and is payable on August 28,
2018 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2018.
