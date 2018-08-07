Bank of America : Announces Dividend Correction on Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

Bank of America Corporation today announced a corrected dividend amount on the Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1, originally announced on July 5, 2018. The regular quarterly cash dividend is $0.1918363 per depositary share and is payable on August 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2018.

