Bank of America : Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors
declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common
stock of $0.15 per share, payable on September 28 to shareholders of
record as of September 7. As previously announced, the dividend amount
represents an increase of 25 percent from the previous quarterly
dividend.
The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per
share on the 7 percent Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B.
The dividend is payable on October 25 to shareholders of record as of
October 11.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading
financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and
middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of
banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk
management products and services. The company provides unmatched
convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million
consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail
financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital
banking with approximately 36 million active users, including 25 million
mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management,
corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of
asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and
individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading
support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite
of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company
serves clients through operations across the United States, its
territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation
stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
