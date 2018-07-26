Log in
Bank of America : Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends

07/26/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.15 per share, payable on September 28 to shareholders of record as of September 7. As previously announced, the dividend amount represents an increase of 25 percent from the previous quarterly dividend.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7 percent Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on October 25 to shareholders of record as of October 11.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 36 million active users, including 25 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2018
