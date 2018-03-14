Log in
BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
News 
News Summary

Bank of America : Financials Fall Alongside Bond Yields -- Financials Roundup

03/14/2018 | 01:23am CET

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies fell alongside a decline in bond yields. The 10-year yield fell after the Labor Department said U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in February, although at a slightly slower pace than the month before. The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from washing machines to hotel stays, rose 2.2% in the year to February, below the 2.3% estimated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Inflation poses a threat to the value of government bonds because it chips away at the purchasing power of their fixed payments. In corporate news, foreign affiliates of accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and BDO agreed to pay a total of about $390,000 to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they improperly used other firms to help them audit a South African company. Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee. The lender said in its annual proxy filing that in 2017 Chief Executive Brian Moynihan earned 250 times as much as the median bank employee.([email protected])

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 304 M
EBIT 2018 38 896 M
Net income 2018 25 474 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 335 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | BAC | US0605051046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.29%227 001
