Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : How Wall Street Keeps #metoo Claims Out of the Spotlight -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 03:01am CET
By Rob Copeland, Liz Hoffman and Rachel Louise Ensign

Late last year, a woman at Bank of America Corp.'s hedge-fund-focused, prime-brokerage division complained to human resources about her boss. Other women soon followed suit.

These women alleged that a senior banker and firm managing director, Omeed Malik, made unwanted advances toward female colleagues and engaged in relationships with female subordinates, without the knowledge of Bank of America's top brass, people familiar with the matter say.

After the initial complaint, the bank mobilized a group of internal investigators who began interviewing employees, the people say. With the investigation continuing, Mr. Malik was fired earlier this month, some of the people say.

The bank told staff internally only that he left to pursue other opportunities, though it privately told some clients that more was behind the move, some of the people say.

Bank of America personnel policy states that personal relationships among employees in which one has influence over another can lead to "real or perceived conflicts of interest" and "should be avoided when possible."

This is how such allegations of inappropriate conduct are handled on Wall Street in 2018. Like other large corporations, major financial institutions such as banks and hedge funds mostly act privately to handle with midlevel allegations of misconduct, in many instances allowing the accused employees to leave quietly.

This can have the effect of satisfying neither the alleged victims, many of whom complain that departing executives can continue careers elsewhere with their reputations intact, nor the accused, who say the rapid-fire process doesn't allow for all the facts to come to light.

While entertainment, media and technology firms are currently generating major headlines about inappropriate behavior, banks had their moment in this spotlight around 20 years ago. At that time, the infamous "boom boom room" lawsuit at Smith Barney contained shocking allegations about the treatment of female employees in the basement of a branch. The brokerage firm settled some complaints, paying $150 million, including fines and settlements, and pledged to revamp its culture.

In the wake of that scandal, firms across Wall Street say they have built procedures to identify potentially inappropriate conduct that, whether they work or not, almost always ensure the incident is handled with a minimum of public attention.

Some broader factors also have kept allegations at major financial firms out of the limelight.

Mandatory arbitration agreements, which require employees to waive their rights to bring claims in court as condition of employment, are now ubiquitous across financial-services firms. Such waivers also prevent public class-action suits that roll together claims from various accusers. The arbitration process also commonly involves the use of nondisclosure agreements in individual settlements, effectively muzzling alleged victims of harassment and other discrimination from speaking out.

Details on terminations sometimes emerge later through regulatory filings on brokers who leave their jobs.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. quietly fired a trader, who was a vice president of the firm, last year after he boasted at a firm event that he could unhook a bra over a woman's shirt and attempted to demonstrate on a female colleague, according to people familiar with the incident. After the woman reported the incident to human resources, the trader was fired, the people say.

That incident, not previously reported, preceded the abrupt departure of a top Morgan Stanley research analyst in November after a female colleague claimed he touched her inappropriately at a company event where alcohol was served, according to people familiar with the matter. The Morgan Stanley executive, Nigel Coe, a managing director with responsibilities to research General Electric Co. and other industrial companies, wasn't fired for cause, but was encouraged to resign, one of the people said.

Mr. Coe said in a brief interview that his departure was "by mutual consent," and declined to comment on its circumstances.

"We're getting quadruple the calls ever since Harvey Weinstein," said New York discrimination attorney Derek Smith, referring to the movie mogul accused of inappropriate conduct. Mr. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex. "Maybe gone are the days where brokers hold up scorecards for women who walk by...but sexual harassment is still prevalent in the financial industry," added Mr. Smith.

Inappropriate behavior at financial firms also may be dissuaded by the post-financial-crisis reality that emails and chats of bank employees at all levels are now routinely monitored by an army of compliance workers.

Wells Fargo in July centralized harassment investigative work "to ensure cases are reviewed quickly and with the utmost care," a spokeswoman said in a statement. She added that the bank believes "it is important to assess the root cause to help determine if there are underlying issues that require additional attention."

--Lisa Beilfuss and Emily Glazer contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
03:01a BANK OF AMERICA : How Wall Street Keeps #metoo Claims Out of the Spotlight -- 2n..
02:58a GOLDMAN SACHS : Correction to Wall Street misconduct allegations article
01:36a BANK OF AMERICA : How Wall Street Keeps #metoo Claims Out of the Spotlight -- Up..
01:32a BANK OF AMERICA : How Wall Street Keeps #metoo Claims Out of the Spotlight
01/19 BANK OF AMERICA : suspected bank robber caught
01/19 JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Unprecedented heights for markets
01/19 En route to Davos, Macron makes Versailles the place to be
01/19 BANK OF AMERICA : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Bank of America a..
01/19 Wall Street traders brace for meager paychecks as bonus season approaches
01/19 BANK OF AMERICA : Man pleads guilty in robbery spree
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 BANK OF AMERICA : Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy
01/19 The Implosion Of Public Markets
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : I Continue To Be Optimistic
01/18 Building Credibility And Value Still A Work In Progress For Citigroup
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : Fabulous End To 2017
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 173 M
EBIT 2018 37 970 M
Net income 2018 24 957 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 12,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | BAC | US0605051046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA5.62%328 356
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.66%392 981
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA15.00%380 803
WELLS FARGO5.29%315 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.93%289 608
BANK OF CHINA LTD9.82%233 409
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.