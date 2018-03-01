Bank of America : Michael Orlando, COO of NXT-ID and President of Fit Pay, Inc. to Speak at Bank Innovation 2018

MELBOURNE, Florida, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) a provider of payment, credential management, and authentication platform services announces that Michael Orlando, COO of NXT-ID and President of Fit Pay, Inc., will be presenting at the upcoming Bank Innovation 2018 conference. The conference takes place March 5-6th in San Francisco, CA.

Michael will be participating in an afternoon panel on Tuesday, March 6th entitled, "The Future of Mobile Payments Amid the Multitude of 'Pay' Options."

See the full conference agenda: https://www.bankinnovation.info/agenda

Bank Innovation 2018 is presented by Bank Innovation. The Bank Innovation blog is published by Royal Media, an information company that has served the financial services industry since 1995. The invite-only event has hosted professionals from 300+ companies and 160+ banks from across 30+ countries. The 7th Annual Bank Innovation 2018 will attract engaged innovators from the global FinTech community.

FitPay's proprietary technology platform delivers payment, credential management, authentication, and other secure services to the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The platform uses NFC technology to interact with over 10 million retail POS terminals worldwide, making it possible to pay for goods and services almost anywhere with a simple tap. FitPay's end-to-end payment solution allows IoT and wearable device manufacturers to add payment and authentication capabilities to their products with very little start-up time, no investment in software development and access to the leading card networks. Fit Pay, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc.

NXT- ID, Inc. and Fit Pay, Inc.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, NXT-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its industry-leading technology products and solutions include MobileBio®, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers' mobile platforms, the Wocket™, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. NXT-ID includes three mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Fit Pay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem, and 3D-ID LLC, which is engaged in biometric identification and authentication. Learn more about NXT-ID at http://www.nxt-id.com. NXT-ID Inc. Corporate Contact: [email protected]. FitPay and the FitPay Payment Platform are trademarks of Fit Pay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements for NXT-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts:

Chris Orlando

[email protected]

+1-760-468-7273

D. Van Zant

[email protected]

+1-800-665-0411



SOURCE NXT-ID, Inc.