BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
    
Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops

03/13/2018 | 08:46pm CET
FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two of Wall Street's largest Washington-based trade groups said on Tuesday that they were merging, as big banks rethink their lobbying strategies under the business-friendly administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Clearing House Association (TCH) and the Financial Services Roundtable (FSR), which both count the likes of Citigroup, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase among their members, will combine to form a single group to push policy changes in the nation's capital, they said in a joint statement.

Greg Baer, TCH's president, will serve as CEO of the new group, which has yet to be named. FSR announced in February that its chief, former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, would leave the organization this month.

The merger combines TCH's focus on research and regulatory issues with the FSR's experience in lobbying lawmakers, said one person familiar with the deal.

A payments company run by TCH to process transactions across the banking system will remain a separate entity after the merger, which should be completed within 60 days.

Big banks, long-reviled in Washington, have been beefing up and refocusing their external and internal lobbying operations in a bid to capitalize upon Trump's pledge to relax financial rules introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Wells Fargo announced several new hires to its government relations team in January, including a new head of public policy, Beth Zorc, who previously had been acting general counsel at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In July, JP Morgan Chase named Tim Berry as its new head of government relations. Berry had previously worked as chief of staff for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and as an executive at the media outlet Axios.

Commercial banks spent a record $66.6 million (£44.7 million) on lobbying in 2017, according to the political contributions database OpenSecrets.

"Everyone's really concentrating their power and their turf," said Paul Merski, an executive vice president at the Independent Community Bankers of America, which represents small banks.

While big banks are hoping regulators picked by Trump will eventually ease rules imposed on them, they have yet to score any major victories, despite over a year with Trump in the White House and Republicans running Congress.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Pete Schroeder

Stocks treated in this article : Citigroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase & Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -1.49% 74.79 Delayed Quote.2.16%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.23% 116.1 Delayed Quote.10.02%
WELLS FARGO -0.71% 57.545 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 304 M
EBIT 2018 38 896 M
Net income 2018 25 474 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 335 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | BAC | US0605051046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.29%227 001
