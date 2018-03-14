Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 08:54:24 pm
32.155 USD   -0.63%
08:23pBANK OF AMERICA : Records
AQ
08:19pSiemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - ..
RE
02:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Lawrence County records
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:19pm CET
FILE PHOTO:Siemens annual shareholders meeting in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Healthineers are likely to be priced at 28 euros (£24.8) in its initial public offering, on the lower side of a guidance range of 26 to 31 euros, two sources close the deal said.

"Orders below 28 euros a share risk missing out," said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That would value the medical imaging and diagnostics business at about 28 billion euros ($35 billion).

As a result, Siemens, which will sell a 15 percent stake, is in the frame to reap 4.2 billion euros in proceeds.

The offer period is due to run through Thursday, when a final price is expected to be set. The shares are set to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday.

Siemens announced plans to float Healthineers, the world's largest maker of medical imaging gear, on the exchange last month in what will be one of Germany's biggest listings in recent years.

"The feedback has not been overwhelming," said a person at one of several banks that are organising the transaction.

Investors have cited a slight deterioration of market conditions and uncertainty over the market launch of "Atellica", an automated lab diagnostics platform, which Healthineers has said would catch up quickly with established competitors.

The machine for high-throughput testing of blood and urine and samples has yet to show mass market viability against rival products by Roche, Abbott or Danaher's Beckman Coulter.

Siemens this month set the price range for the planned IPO, valuing the division at up to 31 billion euros, already lower than was expected at the time.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Bank of America, Siemens, JP Morgan Chase & Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.03% 114.85 Delayed Quote.10.02%
SIEMENS 0.21% 105.32 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
08:23pBANK OF AMERICA : Records
AQ
08:19pSiemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - sources
RE
07:29pBANK OF AMERICA : Harlingen Bank Robber Heads to Prison
AQ
02:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Lawrence County records
AQ
01:23aBANK OF AMERICA : Financials Fall Alongside Bond Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03/13BANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients
DJ
03/13Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops
RE
03/13BANK OF AMERICA : Il Giallo Osteria & Bar
AQ
03/13BANK OF AMERICA : BofA CEO Receives 250 Times Staff Pay -- WSJ
DJ
03/13MINORITIES HELPING MINORITIES : Two Caribbean-American women helming city's mino..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Brian Moynihan made 250x median BofA salary last year 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
03/13Chou America Mutual Funds' Annual Report 2017 
03/12Banks may break out soon - Oppenheimer 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 304 M
EBIT 2018 38 896 M
Net income 2018 25 474 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 13,21
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | BAC | US0605051046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%408 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.54%228 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.