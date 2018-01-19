Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wall Street traders brace for meager paychecks as bonus season approaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:20am CET
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Some traders at the largest Wall Street banks are about to get big, fat zeroes for bonuses while they watch markets thrive.

Trading revenue was down significantly across the industry during the fourth quarter, wrapping up a year in which clients around the globe sat idle as market volatility hovered near historic lows.

The big five Wall Street banks – JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company), Citigroup Inc (>> Citigroup), Bank of America Corp (>> Bank of America), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (>> Goldman Sachs Group) and Morgan Stanley (>> Morgan Stanley) – reported an average revenue decline of 32 percent for the fourth quarter, and 12 percent for the full year. Even though stock markets hit new highs and bond markets moved little, executives said it was hard to generate income from inactive customers.

As a result, bonuses could be 10 percent to 20 percent lower than the prior year, and traders who sit on desks that posted losses could get nothing at all, consultants and recruiters said in interviews.

"Getting zero bonuses was unheard of a couple years ago, but it happens today," said Alan Johnson, head of compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates.

"I expect that there are people who will get no bonus" this season, he added.

Traders have been feeling the crunch for several years, as trading revenue has been on a near-steady march downward and banks have embarked on aggressive cost-cutting campaigns. It has also become harder for traders to leave banks for attractive opportunities on the buy-side because active managers have been facing their own difficulties with performance and fund-raising.

Commodities traders may have it the worst. Muted client activity and wild fluctuations in power and natural gas markets resulted in one of the worst years on record for many trading firms. Big names in energy trading, including hedge fund manager Andy Hall and Texas tycoon T. Boone Pickens, simply closed up shop.

After posting one of the worst years on record, managers in Goldman Sachs' commodities trading unit have told some staff to expect little to no bonus for 2017 performance, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They were not authorized to speak on the record. Spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin declined to comment.

While $0 bonus checks are still relatively rare, Wall Street banks are trying hard to keep a lid on compensation costs more broadly.

Goldman cut its compensation costs 12 percent last year, even as it hired 2,200 more workers. Its average employee received $323,852 in compensation during 2017. That represented 37 cents for every dollar in revenue they produced, down from 38 cents the year before.

Compensation costs in Morgan Stanley's institutional business declined only slightly more than its revenue declined. The investment bankers and traders in that unit received 34 cents in compensation for every dollar in revenue they brought into the bank, down from 35 cents-per-dollar in 2016.

"We pay for performance," Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan said in an interview.

Historically during bonus season, traders have expected to take home some percent of either the revenue they generated during the year, or the value of their book of assets. That structure offered enormous upside for strong performance, but because it also encouraged risk-taking, banks have shifted to a model that adjusts for risk and is more discretionary, recruiters and consultants said.

Ross Gregory, a director at the talent firm Proco Commodities, said he expects bonuses to be much lower this year because of those factors, as well as weak performance.

"We foresee a softening in the bonuses at the Wall Street banks," he said.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Lisa Shumaker)

By Catherine Ngai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
07:20a Wall Street traders brace for meager paychecks as bonus season approaches
05:54a ROBERT REICH : Trump’s Shareholder Bonanza – OpEd
12:53a BANK OF AMERICA : NH man pleads guilty to multi-state robbery spree
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : Armored car robbery reported in Neptune Beach
01/18 Banking on Lower Tax Rates
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : Laconia Man Pleads Guilty to Seven Bank Robberies in New Hamps..
01/18 VOXX INTERNATIONAL : Voxxs EyeLock gets new CEO
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : US bank loses R3 billion in Steinhoff Turmoil
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : Goldman Sachs, Bank of America release 4Q17 results
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : BofA Profit Feels Tax Sting -- WSJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : I Continue To Be Optimistic
01/18 Building Credibility And Value Still A Work In Progress For Citigroup
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : Fabulous End To 2017
01/18 BANK OF AMERICA : What You Must Look For
01/18 Apple's Plan Will Have A Multiplier Effect - Cramer's Mad Money (1/17/18)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 173 M
EBIT 2018 37 970 M
Net income 2018 24 957 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 12,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | BAC | US0605051046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA5.83%325 852
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.98%389 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.39%352 388
WELLS FARGO3.02%307 992
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.24%277 565
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.80%225 444
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.