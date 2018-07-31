Log in
BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS
Redding Bank of Commerce Announces Carr Fire Support Campaign

07/31/2018

REDDING, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.3 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Bank has committed $50,000 to boost the Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s Community Disaster Relief Fund in response to the Carr Fire. The Bank strongly challenges the community and its other partners to help match this donation. 

“We are saddened by the magnitude and destruction of the Carr Fire,” stated Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “A number of our employees and their families have been impacted by evacuations and the loss of their homes. We are fully committed to assisting our employees and community recover and heal from this horrific fire.  With our long history as a partner of the Community Foundation, the Bank is confident in it as a trusted steward of our and our community’s charitable donations and thoughtful investments in the Carr Fire recovery over time.”

Please consider a donation today to help us meet our goal by donating online at http://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf.  You may donate in person at any Redding Bank of Commerce or Sacramento Bank of Commerce branch location.  Checks may also be sent directly to the Community Foundation at 1335 Arboretum Drive, Redding, CA 96003 or you may call (530) 244-1219.  Be sure to note #RBCmatch in the notes section as you enter your donation online or directly on your donation check.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce). The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services through nine offices located in northern California. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer 
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952

Andrea Schneck, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer, Shasta Regional Community Foundation
(530) 244-1219, www.shastarcf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
