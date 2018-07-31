Redding Bank of Commerce Announces Carr Fire Support Campaign

REDDING, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.3 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Bank has committed $50,000 to boost the Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s Community Disaster Relief Fund in response to the Carr Fire. The Bank strongly challenges the community and its other partners to help match this donation.



“We are saddened by the magnitude and destruction of the Carr Fire,” stated Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “A number of our employees and their families have been impacted by evacuations and the loss of their homes. We are fully committed to assisting our employees and community recover and heal from this horrific fire. With our long history as a partner of the Community Foundation, the Bank is confident in it as a trusted steward of our and our community’s charitable donations and thoughtful investments in the Carr Fire recovery over time.”

Please consider a donation today to help us meet our goal by donating online at http://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf. You may donate in person at any Redding Bank of Commerce or Sacramento Bank of Commerce branch location. Checks may also be sent directly to the Community Foundation at 1335 Arboretum Drive, Redding, CA 96003 or you may call (530) 244-1219. Be sure to note #RBCmatch in the notes section as you enter your donation online or directly on your donation check.

