BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC (BKIR)

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC (BKIR)
Bank of Ireland : expects second half loan book growth but Brexit key - CEO

07/30/2018 | 08:28am CEST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland expects net loan book growth to continue in the second half of the year but the degree to which it will come through on the business side very much depends on Brexit negotiations, Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said on Monday.

"We would expect that net loan book growth to continue in the second half of the year. There is always risks to that and the big question mark on many of our minds is the impact of Brexit negotiations on particularly small business appetite to take on new debt," McDonagh told Reuters in an interview.

"We are seeing increased consumer confidence in Ireland, but for small businesses that is a little bit more tenuous. Every time there is speculations around Brexit negotiations, we do see that confidence dip a little bit."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 928 M
EBIT 2018 834 M
Net income 2018 661 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 12,46
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 7 890 M
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,01 €
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archibald Gerard Kane Chairman
Andrew George Keating Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kent Atkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Hugh Haren Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC2.37%9 199
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
