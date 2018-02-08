Log in
Bank of Montreal    BMO

Bank of Montreal : to Redeem $900,000,000 6.17% Series F Medium-Term Notes First Tranche

02/08/2018 | 11:01pm CET

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced its intention to redeem all of its $900,000,000 Series F Medium-Term Notes First Tranche (the "Notes") on March 28, 2018. The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $710 billion as of October 31, 2017, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2018
