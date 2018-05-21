Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd    NTB   BMG0772R2087

BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:39pm CEST

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB) (BSX: NTB.BH) today announced the pricing of a registered offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of Butterfield’s 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028.

Butterfield intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about 24 May 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Sandler O’Neill & Partners and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, or by telephone at (866) 805 4128, or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, by telephone at 1-800-645-3751, or by email at [email protected]. Electronic copies of these documents are also available on the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This News Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the registered offering. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Butterfield in this News Release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for Butterfield to predict these events or how they may affect it. Butterfield does not intend to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, and asset management. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer wealth management. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
05/21BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offe..
BU
05/03BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/24BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD : Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The..
AC
04/23BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
BU
04/19BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Results of Butterfield AGM Vote
BU
04/05BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield to Announce First Quarter Financial ..
AQ
03/29BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Completes Acquisition of Deutsche Ba..
BU
03/29BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield to Announce First Quarter Financial ..
BU
02/27BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Publishes Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Butterfield's (NTB) CEO Michael Collins on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
04/24The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/23The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son declares $0.38 dividend 
04/23The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
04/22Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 509 M
EBIT 2018 200 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,24%
P/E ratio 2018 13,62
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,66x
Capitalization 2 663 M
Chart BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
Duration : Period :
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Technical Analysis Chart | NTB | BMG0772R2087 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Frumkin Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Schrum Group Chief Financial Officer
John Robertson Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD31.99%2 663
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.83%196 377
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%91 188
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.98%61 319
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-1.90%59 072
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-13.42%50 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.