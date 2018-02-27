Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Publishes Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield" or the "Bank") (BSX: NTB.BH) (NYSE: NTB) has today filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The report is now available on Butterfield’s website at http://investors.butterfieldgroup.com under “SEC Filings”.

Butterfield will send a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017, which includes the audited financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2017, to shareholders free of charge upon request. Please contact Butterfield at http://investors.butterfieldgroup.com/information-request/contact-us or Investor Relations, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, P.O. Box HM 195, Hamilton HM AX, Bermuda.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from six jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where our principal banking operations are located; and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Guernsey and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialised financial services. Banking services comprise retail and corporate banking. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, and asset management. In Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, we offer both banking and wealth management. In Guernsey, The Bahamas and Switzerland, we offer wealth management. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006646/en/