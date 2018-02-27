Log in
BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB)
Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Publishes Annual Report on Form 20-F

02/27/2018 | 12:24am CET

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield" or the "Bank") (BSX: NTB.BH) (NYSE: NTB) has today filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The report is now available on Butterfield’s website at http://investors.butterfieldgroup.com under “SEC Filings”.

Butterfield will send a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017, which includes the audited financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2017, to shareholders free of charge upon request. Please contact Butterfield at http://investors.butterfieldgroup.com/information-request/contact-us or Investor Relations, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, P.O. Box HM 195, Hamilton HM AX, Bermuda.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from six jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where our principal banking operations are located; and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Guernsey and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialised financial services. Banking services comprise retail and corporate banking. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, and asset management. In Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, we offer both banking and wealth management. In Guernsey, The Bahamas and Switzerland, we offer wealth management. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 492 M
EBIT 2018 193 M
Net income 2018 189 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 2 568 M
Chart BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
Duration : Period :
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Technical Analysis Chart | NTB | BMG0772R2087 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Frumkin Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Schrum Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
John Robertson Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD26.21%2 512
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD13.32%210 835
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 909
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.04%64 825
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-1.02%61 531
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK1.03%58 539
