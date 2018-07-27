Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) (BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Supports CPPIB in the World's First Green Bond Issuance by a Pension Fund

07/27/2018

BNY Mellon today announced its recent fiscal agency appointment on a ten-year C$1.5 billion green bond issued by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). CPPIB, which invests in assets for one of the world's largest retirement funds, is the first pension fund in the world to issue a green bond. The BNY Trust Company of Canada (BNYTCC) acts as sub-paying agent, issuing and authentication agent, transfer agent, and registrar.

CPPIB has publicly communicated its broad plans to invest more than C$3 billion in renewable energy, sustainable water and waste management, and green building projects. It is taking an investment-focused approach to climate change by supporting strong, long-term investments in eligible green assets.

'We are proud to contribute BNY Mellon's experience in green bonds to support CPPIB's pioneering effort on this first green bond issuance by a pension fund,' said Dan T. Gosselin, Managing Director, BNYTCC. 'CPPIB's investment goals are also a strong match for our own corporate values.'

In a Fiscal and Paying Agency Agreement, dated September 9, 2016, CPPIB appointed The Bank of New York Mellon and The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch as fiscal agent, paying agent, transfer agent and calculation agent. The agreement was amended and supplemented on June 15, 2018, adding BNY Trust Company of Canada as sub-paying agent.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is a professional investment management organization that invests the funds not needed by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to pay current benefits on behalf of 20 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build a diversified portfolio of CPP assets, CPPIB invests in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income instruments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPPIB is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2018, the CPP Fund totaled C$356.1 billion. For more information about CPPIB, visit www.cppib.com.

To learn more about BNY Mellon Corporate Trust, please visit our website. Members of the media, contact Chris Fox ([email protected]).

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:11:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 650 M
EBIT 2018 5 577 M
Net income 2018 4 174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 12,89
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 53 869 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Edmund Francis Kelly Independent Director
Mark A. Nordenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.85%53 869
BLACKROCK-1.67%82 085
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.94%31 867
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.73%25 035
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.42%21 005
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-24.46%17 708
