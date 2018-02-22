Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) (BK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 10:00:07 pm
56.45 USD   +0.05%
01:17pBANK OF NEW YOR : Should You Switch to an Unbundled Service Provider..
PU
02/20A GLOBAL VIEW O : Global Trends
PU
02/20A GLOBAL VIEW O : Service and Technology Innovation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bank of New York Mellon : Should You Switch to an Unbundled Service Provider for Your Defined Contribution Plan?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:17pm CET

Written by: Eoin Gill | Corporate Funds Segment Manager, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing

Plan sponsors are, in a growing trend, paying more attention to their defined contribution (DC) plans and the roles of each service provider that helps to deliver these plans to retirees. Their concerns about litigation and liability around fiduciary responsibilities continue to intensify, triggered in part by last summer's implementation of the DOL fiduciary rule. A recent study from investment consulting firm, Callan, for example, highlighted that a significant number of plan sponsors don't know how they're going to monitor their contracted agents in accordance with the new requirements going forward. In addition, investors are demanding greater transparency around the investment selection process, performance reporting, expenses and fees. These factors are pushing sponsors to take a closer look at whether their plans provide the greatest choice, transparency, and flexibility to them, and to their underlying participants.

As a sponsor, you need to consider several key factors to ensure your participants receive the best possible benefits, while empowering you with optimal governance of your plan. A primary consideration is whether to choose a bundled service provider for your plan, which eliminates the need for you to individually select an asset manager, custodian, record keeper, etc. For plan sponsors focused intently on fiduciary considerations, however, bundled service providers also mean restricted investment selections and limited insight into the true costs of asset management and asset servicing. Neither of those plan components are without an associated cost, and the issue of costs and expenses has been the lynchpin in many recent lawsuits filed against plan sponsors.

The alternative is choosing to engage an independent custodian - such as BNY Mellon - that enables plan sponsors to pursue a more open platform for investment managers and strategy selection, as opposed to being captive to a bundled service provider. A custodian can also help: to facilitate decisions regarding the rest of the service providers that deliver these plans to retirees, independently analyze performance that can be more beneficial to sponsors, and provide greater transparency into the underlying holdings that ultimately make up the entire portfolio.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:16:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
01:17pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Should You Switch to an Unbundled Service Provider for..
PU
02/20A GLOBAL VIEW ON LOAN PORTFOLIOS : Global Trends
PU
02/20A GLOBAL VIEW ON LOAN PORTFOLIOS : Service and Technology Innovation
PU
02/20BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO) App..
PR
02/16BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Aliquippa accepts bids for demolition of commercial bu..
AQ
02/16BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : ZX Appoints Lindsay Wright As Director
AQ
02/16BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Joins Mentorship Program to Connect Student..
PU
02/16BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : NZX Appoints Lindsay Wright to Board of Directors
AQ
02/16BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : SIG Announces 2018 Return to London with its SIGnature..
AQ
02/15BNY MELLON : to Host Investor Day on March 8, 2018
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/07Bank stocks a bargain again - Morgan Stanley 
02/04Tracking Yacktman Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
01/3132 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 22-26, 2018 (Part 1: Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 512 M
EBIT 2018 5 463 M
Net income 2018 3 985 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 14,17
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 57 806 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (T Technical Analysis Chart | BK | US0640581007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles W. Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Crowley Chief Operating Officer
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund Francis Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)4.75%57 806
BLACKROCK5.11%86 756
UBS GROUP-1.62%73 948
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.49%38 771
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION2.80%23 847
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-5.26%23 641
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.