Bank of Queensland : BOQ Closes Capital Notes Offer Raising $350 million

ASX RELEASE

28 December 2017

BOQ closes Capital Notes Offer raising $350 million

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) today announced it has completed the Capital Notes offer (Offer), raising $350 million through the issue of 3.5 million Capital Notes for $100 each.

Following strong investor demand, the size of the Offer has been increased from $325 million to $350 million.

BOQ has also confirmed the allocation policy applicable to the Offer and the Distribution Rate applicable to the first Distribution in respect of the Capital Notes, which is expected to be paid on 15 February 2018.

Allocation policy

All valid Applications under the Reinvestment Offer have been accepted in full. Applicants under the Reinvestment Offer can confirm their allocation by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line below.

All valid Applications under the Securityholder Offer have been accepted in full. Applicants under the Securityholder Offer can confirm their allocation by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line below.

Applicants under the Broker Firm Offer can confirm their allocation with their broker or by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line below.

Allocations to Syndicate Brokers and Institutional Investors were determined under the Bookbuild completed on 29 November 2017.

An advertisement regarding the basis of allocation of Capital Notes will be published on 29 December 2017 in The Australian. A copy of the advertisement is attached to this announcement.

Trading on ASX

The Capital Notes were issued today, 28 December 2017, and are expected to begin trading on a deferred settlement basis on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at approximately 10:00am (Sydney time) on 29 December 2017 under the ASX code "BOQPE". Trading on a normal T+2 settlement basis is expected to commence on 3 January 2017.

Holding statements and refund cheques

CHESS transaction confirmation statements and issuer sponsored holding statements, which state the number of Capital Notes issued to successful Applicants, are expected to be sent to successful Applicants by 29 December 2017. Any Application refunds are also expected to be sent by this date.

All Applicants are responsible for determining and confirming the number of Capital Notes allocated to them prior to selling any Capital Notes. Applicants who sell Capital Notes before receiving their CHESS transaction confirmation statement or issuer sponsored holding statement do so at their own risk.

Distribution Rate and first Distribution payment

The first Distribution payment will be $0.5211 per Capital Note and is expected to be paid on 15 February 2018 (subject to no Payment Condition existing).

The Distribution Rate for the first Distribution payment, which is for the Distribution Period from (and including) 28 December 2017 and ending on (but excluding) 15 February 2018 (being a period of 49 days), will be 5.5450% per annum. The Distribution Rate has been determined under the Capital Notes Terms as follows:

BBSW Rate

1.7950% per annum

Plus Margin

3.75% per annum

Equivalent unfranked Distribution rate Multiplied by (1 - t)

5.5450% per annum

X 0.70

Indicative fully franked Distribution Rate

3.8815% per annumDistributions are expected to be fully franked.

Maximum Conversion Number

For the purposes of the Conversion calculations, the Issue Date VWAP is $12.74 and the Maximum Conversion Number is:

- 15.6986 in the case of a Mandatory Conversion; and - 39.2465 in the case of any other Conversion.

The Maximum Conversion Number may be adjusted at a future date to reflect divisions or consolidations of Ordinary Shares (among other matters) in the manner described in the Capital Notes Prospectus.

Participation by BOQ Directors and their related persons

BOQ Directors and their related persons (being their spouses, parents, children and associates) did not participate in the Offer.

Ends

For more information contact:

Securityholders BOQ Offer Information Line 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) 8:30am to 7:30pm Sydney time Monday to Friday www.boq.com.au Media Tracy Hicks Head of Corporate Affairs P: 0439 540 960 E: [email protected] Analysts Daniel Ryan Head of Investor Relations P: 0421 757 926 E: [email protected]

Appendix - Holders of Capital Notes

Included below is a listing of the twenty largest Capital Note Holders and a schedule showing the distribution of Capital Note Holders.

Top 20 Holders

Total % Issued capital 1 NATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED 173, 235 4.95 2 HSBC CUSTODY NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED 128,369 3.67 3 BNP PARIBAS NOMINEES PTY LTD (HUB24 CUSTODIAL SERV 75,647 2.16 LTD DRP) 4 JP MORGAN NOMINEES AUSTRALIA LIMITED 37,117 1.06 5 DOMER MINING CO PTY LTD 32,200 .92 6 JOHN E GILL TRADING PTY LTD 25,200 .72 7 PERSHING AUSTRALIA NOMINEES PTY LTD ( 24,450 .70 8 PACMIN HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED () 22,418 .64 9 HAVENFLASH PTY LTD () 21,000 .60 Rank Name

10 11 12 13

BNP PARIBAS NOMS PTY LTD ()

BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LTD

NETWEALTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED ()

20,012 19,320 18,923

.57 .55 .54

AUST EXECUTOR INCOME FUND>)TRUSTEESLTD

(<>PREFERRED

18,159

.52

14 15

ZW 2 PTY LTD

18,000

.51

VISION AUSTRALIA CREDIT A/C>)FOUNDATION

(<>AUSTRALIA

17,100

.49

16

NETWEALTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED ()

15,555

.44

17 18 19

PACIFIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PTY LTD

ZW 2 PTY LTD

SIMPLY BRILLIANT PTY LTD (<_de28099_anna _26_="" co="" super="">

15,500 15,200 15,000

.44 .43 .43

A/C>)

20

SEYMOUR GROUP PTY LTD

14,000

.40

Distribution schedule Ranges

Investors

Securities

% Issued capital

1 to 1,000

4,543

1,587,054

45.34

1,001 to 5,000

440

895,897

25.60

5,001 to 10,000

31

219,594

6.28

10,001 to 100,000

24

495,851

14.17

100,001 and over

2

301,604

8.62

Total

5,040

3,500,000

100

Definitions

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any securities (including Capital Notes or CPS) for sale or issue. No action has been taken to register or qualify Capital Notes or the Offer or to otherwise permit a public offering of Capital Notes outside Australia. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither the Capital Notes nor the Ordinary Shares have been or will be registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a US Person.

The following advertisement will appear in The Australian on 29 December 2017.