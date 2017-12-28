Log in
Bank of Queensland : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

12/28/2017 | 02:54am CET

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Rule 3.8A

Name of entity

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ)We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

Selective buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

  • 2 Number of shares/units bought back

    ABN/ARSN32 009 656 740

    1,587,058 Convertible Preference Shares issued by BOQ on 24 December 2012 (CPS)

  • 3 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

    or $158,705,800, being $100 per Reinvestment CPS.

  • 4 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back - highest and lowest price paid

The proceeds of the buy-back have been applied towards the acquisition of Capital Notes under the Reinvestment Offer (as set out in the replacement prospectus lodged with AISC on 30 November 2017)

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

Sign here:Print name:

Date: 28 December 2017

Company secretaryVicki Clarkson

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:54:07 UTC.

