Bank of Queensland : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ)We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

Type of buy-back

Selective buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

2 Number of shares/units bought back ABN/ARSN32 009 656 740 1,587,058 Convertible Preference Shares issued by BOQ on 24 December 2012 (CPS)

3 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units or $158,705,800, being $100 per Reinvestment CPS.

4 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back - highest and lowest price paid

The proceeds of the buy-back have been applied towards the acquisition of Capital Notes under the Reinvestment Offer (as set out in the replacement prospectus lodged with AISC on 30 November 2017)

Not Applicable

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

Sign here:Print name:

Date: 28 December 2017

Company secretaryVicki Clarkson

