Bank of Queensland : Intention to redeem CPS

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED (BOQ)
02/26/2018 | 12:42am CET

Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN 32 009 656 740

100 Skyring Terrace, Newstead QLD 4006

GPO Box 898, Brisbane QLD 4001

Telephone (07) 3212 3333

Facsimile (07) 3212 3409www.boq.com.au

ASX RELEASE

26 February 2018

Intention to redeem CPS

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX: BOQ) today announced that it intends to Redeem all outstanding Convertible Preference Shares (ASX: BOQPD) (CPS) on the Optional Conversion/Redemption Date of 16 April 2018.1

BOQ proposes to issue an Early Conversion/Redemption Notice on 5 March 2018 to give effect to the Redemption. In accordance with clause 14.2 of the terms of issue of the CPS, once an Early Conversion/Redemption Notice has been given, CPS holders are prohibited from dealing with, transferring, disposing of or otherwise encumbering their CPS. To give effect to this, BOQ will apply to have quotation of CPS suspended from the commencement of trading on 5 March 2018.

Shareholder approval for the Redemption of the outstanding CPS by way of a selective buy-back was obtained at the BOQ Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2017. Approval for the Redemption has also been obtained from APRA.

The Redemption Price will be $102.4433 per CPS, comprising:

  • the Face Value of $100.00 per CPS; and

  • a final Dividend of $2.4433 per CPS for the period from (and including) 16 October 2017 to (but excluding) the Redemption Date, subject to the payment tests in the CPS Terms. The final dividend will be fully franked.

CPS holders wanting to dispose of their CPS should do so prior to 5 March 2018.

For more information contact:

CPS Holders

1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia)

8:30am to 7:30pm Sydney time Monday to Friday www.boq.com.au

Media

Tracy Hicks

Head of Corporate Affairs P: 0439 540 960

E: [email protected]

Analysts

Daniel Ryan

Head of Investor Relations P: 0421 757 926

E: [email protected]

1

The CPS terms specify this date to be 15 April 2018 but as that day is not a Business Day the scheduled date is adjusted to the next Business Day.

