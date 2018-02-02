Bank Sankt Peterburg : Saint Petersburg Approved Strategy 2018–2020

Log in
BANK SANKT-PETERBURG PAO (BSPB)

BANK SANKT-PETERBURG PAO (BSPB)
02/02/2018 | 10:15am CET

On February 1, the Supervisory Board of Bank Saint Petersburg approved the Bank's Strategy for 2018-2020 and reviewed its preliminary FY 2017 RAS financial results as well as other issues.

The newly adopted strategy sets out the following main strategic goals: to achieve sustainable ROAE of 15%+ while remaining among the top 20 Russian banks in terms of assets, triple the Bank's market capitalization and increase revenues from transactions by 50%. The key drivers to achieve these goals will be transaction banking development and mass business expansion in the corporate segment.

Mr. Alexander Savelyev, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Supervisory Board, commented on the Strategy 2018 - 2020:

'This is the first time we are aiming at such an ambitious strategic goal as tripled market cap. I am sure that an increased return on equity will make this goal viable. The Bank will be striving to maximize its business scale in those areas where we enjoy the competitive edge and see a considerable growth potential, namely, mass corporate and retail business in St. Petersburg'.

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:14:05 UTC.

Financials ( RUB)
Sales 2017 24 564 M
EBIT 2017 18 629 M
Net income 2017 7 292 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,63%
P/E ratio 2017 3,86
P/E ratio 2018 3,52
EV / Sales 2017 1,22x
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
Capitalization 30 075 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,0  RUB
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Vasilievich Savelyev Chairman-Management Board
Elena Viktorovna Ivannikova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Nikolayevich Noskov Financial Director, Vice President & IR Contact
Andrey Pavlovich Bychkov Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Taledovich Ibragimov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK SANKT-PETERBURG PAO537
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD16.45%227 271
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%90 247
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.56%67 404
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK4.61%61 407
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.44%60 518
