15-March-2018

Press release 15 March 2018 VTB acquires stake in Magnit Following the announcement made on February 16th, 2018, VTB Bank acquired 29.099996% of shares of the Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" through a Group subsidiary "VTB Infrastructure Investments LLC." The transaction was closed on March 14, 2018.