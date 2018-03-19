Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/19 03:01:31 pm
220 GBp   +5.01%
09:41aRBS working on secret plot to create digital challenger bank
AQ
09:26aBARCLAYS : Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays
DJ
09:20aActivist investor Sherborne takes stake in Barclays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Activist investor Sherborne takes stake in Barclays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO:The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors (>> Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd), led by activist investor Edward Bramson, has taken control of a 5 percent stake in Barclays (>> Barclays), cheering other shareholders who hope the move could herald a shake-up of the British bank.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, has taken control of a 5 percent stake in Barclays, cheering other shareholders who hope the move could herald a shake-up of the British bank.

Barclays is under pressure to bolster profits after Chief Executive Jes Staley's aggressive push in investment banking since he joined in 2015 largely failed to bear fruit.

The bank, which announced a series of regulation-driven management changes on Monday, has struggled to keep pace with U.S. investment banking rivals.

Activist investors try to push through major changes in company strategy.

Barclays is Sherborne's biggest target to date. Sherborne previous investments include targeting British private equity firm Electra and forcing a divorce from its management team and achieving a return of 113 percent as of May 2017.

One person with knowledge of the Barclays investment said the fund had met Barclays executives after the group announced annual results last month that fell short of expectations.

"As with all its shareholders, Barclays will continue to engage with Sherborne," the bank said, adding it welcomed them as a shareholder.

By 1157 GMT, the bank's share price was up 4 percent at 218 pence, its highest since May.

Sherborne said it had invested 580 million pounds in the bank's shares and derivatives. The fund raised 700 million pounds in July, suggesting it could invest more.

A regulatory disclosure said Sherborne owned 1.94 percent of the shares, controlling the remainder of its 5 percent stake through derivatives.

Last week, shareholders told Reuters that Staley had one more year to deliver on his promise to turn its investment bank into a profit engine able to weather downturns or face demands for a review of the business.

"This won't do any harm at all," said one of Barclays' 40 largest shareholders, welcoming Bramson’s support in putting Staley’s feet to fire in terms of cost and performance targets.

"It will be interesting to hear what specifically he wants them to do differently or push harder on ... he picks his targets very carefully," the shareholder said, suggesting Bramson might shine a spotlight on the investment bank or capital allocation between the two main parts of Barclays International - the investment bank and the consumer, cards and payments business.

"PERFECT ACTIVIST TARGET"

Returns from investment banking have continued to underwhelm, despite a turnaround in market conditions, leading some shareholders to set Staley a deadline for an improvement.

"We understand that Barclays have had a number of meetings with Sherborne but do not know the details of their activism," a research note from KBW said.

"In our opinion, there is clearly substantial opportunity for shareholder value creation from a change in direction," it said, calling Barclays the perfect activist target.

The FTSE 100 lender is also grappling with regulatory scrutiny of Staley’s role in the attempted exposure of a whistleblower.

Shares in Sherborne, which describes itself as a turnaround investment firm on its website, were up 2.3 percent.

Sherborne was founded in 1986 and is involved in both private and publicly listed investments.

It invested in F&C Asset Management, displacing the chief executive and overhauling the regulated financial firm's strategy in 2011. F&C was taken private by Bank of Montreal for 708 million pounds in 2014.

"Bramson getting in is very interesting. He has a decent track record of making money in the companies he gets involved in," another one of the bank’s top 40 investors, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Unlike some other activists who engage in public spats with their targets by publishing lengthy letters explaining reasons for their investments, Bramson has typically pursued his aims in a low profile manner.

"It will be interesting to see if Bramson says anything about what he thinks Barclays needs to do to realise the value that he perceives," the investor said.

(Additional reporting by Helen Reid and Ben Martin in London; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

By Dasha Afanasieva and Sinead Cruise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC 2.30% 890 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) B LTD 0.00% 24 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) C LTD 2.34% 108.99 Delayed Quote.0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
09:41aRBS working on secret plot to create digital challenger bank
AQ
09:26aBARCLAYS : Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays
DJ
09:20aActivist investor Sherborne takes stake in Barclays
RE
08:46aBARCLAYS : UK investment firm buys 5.2% stake in Barclays
AQ
07:02aBARCLAYS : Fills Chairman Roles for Retail, Investment Banks
DJ
04:11aBarclays Says Activist Investor Sherborne Has Acquired 5.2% Stake
DJ
03/17BARCLAYS : Experienced Retail Banking CEO David Thorburn to Join the Board of Ba..
AQ
03/16BoE says action needed to avert financial contract disruption after Brexit
RE
03/16BARCLAYS : Old Age Pen-Shunners
AQ
03/16Bank of England says UK's reliance on 'kindness of strangers' for finance is ..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:27aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (03/19/2018) 
03/14Google Cracks Down, Walmart Expands, Oil Jumps (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
03/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
03/14Coinbase in banking tie-up with Barclays 
03/01MEDIOBANCA : Push Towards Wealth Management Justifies Higher Valuation 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 21 951 M
EBIT 2018 7 537 M
Net income 2018 2 409 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 35 754 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | BARC | GB0031348658 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael R. Harte Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS3.15%49 250
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.98%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.