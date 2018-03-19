Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays

03/19/2018 | 02:26pm CET

By Margot Patrick

Barclays PLC is under additional pressure to boost investor returns after activist shareholder Sherborne Investors reported a 5.16% stake in the British lender Monday.

Sherborne, founded by turnaround investor Edward Bramson, has previously pushed for changes and taken board seats at U.K. investment companies F&C Asset Management PLC and Electra Private Equity PLC. On Monday, it said it's looking for a return on Barclays stock "in line with Sherborne Investors' customary return objectives" -- typically around double its investment.

The entry of the activist comes at a sticky time for Barclays, more than two years into a restructuring that has yet to pay off. Barclays was one of the worst-performing European bank stocks last year, and some shareholders have questioned whether Chief Executive Jes Staley has hit on the right strategy. In February, Mr. Staley said his turnaround plan is about to pay off and that the return of volatility to markets was helping boost trading revenue at Barclays's investment bank.

Mr. Staley also pledged to double the bank's dividend, helping lift the stock 4.5% between the Feb. 21 announcement and Friday. The shares rose another 4% Monday on news of the Sherborne stake.

Barclays said it will "continue to engage with Sherborne" but didn't give any details. Barclays and Sherborne officials met after the bank's February full-year results, people familiar with the matter said, but there hasn't been any contact yet with Barclays board. The people said Sherborne hasn't indicated any specific changes it might be seeking.

Over its three-year investment in F&C, Sherborne pressured the company to reduce its debt and refocus its strategy. When the company resisted, it rallied other shareholders and installed Mr. Bramson as chairman. Sherborne had doubled its money by the time it cashed out in 2013.

Sherborne hasn't always forced changes on targets, though. In 2013 it invested in private equity firm 3i Group PLC, then cashed out later that year at a double-digit profit saying it saw better opportunities elsewhere.

In Barclays, Sherborne made around one-third of the GBP1.8 billion stock-and-derivative investment ($2.53 billion) through a company it listed in Guernsey in July. The Guernsey company's stated aim was to find a single corporate target to invest in and make "a significant capital return."

It started building the Barclays stake last year, the people familiar with the matter said. At the February meeting, Barclays met Sherborne as one of its top-five shareholders. At the time, it was just below the 5% stake that triggered the disclosure Monday under U.K. listing rules.

Write to Margot Patrick at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) B LTD 0.00% 24 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 21 951 M
EBIT 2018 7 537 M
Net income 2018 2 409 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 35 754 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | BARC | GB0031348658 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael R. Harte Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS3.15%49 250
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.98%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
