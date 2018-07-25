Barclays : Appoints Rob Jeffries as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Chemicals

Barclays announces the appointment of Rob Jeffries as Vice Chairman and
Global Head of Chemicals. Mr. Jeffries will be based in New York, and
his appointment will further augment Barclays’ market leading Chemicals
Banking practice.
Mr. Jeffries joins Barclays with close to 30 years of experience in
banking, most recently as Managing Director and Head of the Chemicals
Group at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Jeffries joined J.P. Morgan in August 2009
after spending 9 years at Citigroup as Head of Chemicals. Prior to
Citigroup, he was focused on Mergers and Acquisitions for 11 years at
J.P. Morgan.
Mr. Jeffries has advised US and international clients on a broad variety
of transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, proxy
contests, hostile transactions and special committee assignments.
Notable transactions that Mr. Jeffries has advised on include the $11.4
billion acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams, the $5.0 billion
acquisition of Dow’s vinyls business by Olin, the $2.3 billion
acquisition of A. Schulman by LyondellBasell, the $3.8 billion
acquisition of Air Products by Evonik, and the $6.2 billion sale of
Cytec Industries to Solvay S.A..
Jeremy Michael, Head of Global Natural Resources, said: “As the
Chemicals sector continues to experience profound and dynamic evolution,
our clients more than ever depend on Barclays for strategic advice and
seamless execution. Rob, with his deep client relationships and
extensive deal experience, will help build on our business strengths as
we drive our market leading Chemicals franchise further forward.”
John Miller, Global Head of Banking Coverage, added: “We are
delighted to welcome Rob to Barclays. The Chemicals space represents an
important opportunity-set for our investment banking business, and the
team is achieving outstanding results and momentum in the sector. Rob’s
appointment will ensure that we continue to drive mind and market share
with our clients.”
Barclays was ranked number 4 in Chemicals Banking in the Americas and
number 3 globally through H1 2018, according to Dealogic. In
Chemicals related Leveraged Finance, Barclays was ranked number 3 in the
Americas and number 2 globally for the same period. In Chemicals related
M&A, Barclays was ranked number 4 in the Americas and number 5 globally.
Mr. Jeffries is expected to start in mid-September.
Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering
products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking,
credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two
home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and
expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs
approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects
money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about
Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays
