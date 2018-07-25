Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/25 04:27:13 pm
187.93 GBp   -0.74%
BARCLAYS : Appoints Rob Jeffries as Vice Chairman and Global Head of..
BU
03:15pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - IWG PLC AMENDMENT
PU
02:59pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barclays : Appoints Rob Jeffries as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Chemicals

0
07/25/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

Barclays announces the appointment of Rob Jeffries as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Chemicals. Mr. Jeffries will be based in New York, and his appointment will further augment Barclays’ market leading Chemicals Banking practice.

Mr. Jeffries joins Barclays with close to 30 years of experience in banking, most recently as Managing Director and Head of the Chemicals Group at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Jeffries joined J.P. Morgan in August 2009 after spending 9 years at Citigroup as Head of Chemicals. Prior to Citigroup, he was focused on Mergers and Acquisitions for 11 years at J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Jeffries has advised US and international clients on a broad variety of transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, proxy contests, hostile transactions and special committee assignments. Notable transactions that Mr. Jeffries has advised on include the $11.4 billion acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams, the $5.0 billion acquisition of Dow’s vinyls business by Olin, the $2.3 billion acquisition of A. Schulman by LyondellBasell, the $3.8 billion acquisition of Air Products by Evonik, and the $6.2 billion sale of Cytec Industries to Solvay S.A..

Jeremy Michael, Head of Global Natural Resources, said: “As the Chemicals sector continues to experience profound and dynamic evolution, our clients more than ever depend on Barclays for strategic advice and seamless execution. Rob, with his deep client relationships and extensive deal experience, will help build on our business strengths as we drive our market leading Chemicals franchise further forward.”

John Miller, Global Head of Banking Coverage, added: “We are delighted to welcome Rob to Barclays. The Chemicals space represents an important opportunity-set for our investment banking business, and the team is achieving outstanding results and momentum in the sector. Rob’s appointment will ensure that we continue to drive mind and market share with our clients.”

Barclays was ranked number 4 in Chemicals Banking in the Americas and number 3 globally through H1 2018, according to Dealogic. In Chemicals related Leveraged Finance, Barclays was ranked number 3 in the Americas and number 2 globally for the same period. In Chemicals related M&A, Barclays was ranked number 4 in the Americas and number 5 globally.

Mr. Jeffries is expected to start in mid-September.

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 317 M
EBIT 2018 5 933 M
Net income 2018 1 469 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 20,59
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 31 924 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-8.13%41 992
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%385 931
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%311 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%287 049
WELLS FARGO-3.82%282 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%243 708
