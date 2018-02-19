Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/19 01:21:38 pm
202.15 GBp   +1.05%
01:01pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - sky plc
PU
12:56pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - tesco plc
PU
12:36pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - INFORMA PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 01:01pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SKY PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt SKY PLC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 February 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 50p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 7,123,002 0.41% 4,437,381 0.26%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
767,192 0.04% 5,047,807 0.29%
(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 7,890,194 0.46% 9,485,188 0.55%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
50p ordinary Purchase 341,841 11.0095 GBP 10.9075 GBP
50p ordinary Sale 332,871 11.0100 GBP 10.9075 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
50p ordinary SWAP Long 823 10.9512 GBP
50p ordinary CFD Long 5,000 10.9886 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 5,489 10.9568 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 7,578 10.9985 GBP
50p ordinary CFD Long 20,904 10.9619 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 33,627 10.9912 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 34,132 10.9541 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 35,703 10.9691 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Long 55,669 11.0100 GBP
50p ordinary CFD Short 18,473 11.0042 GBP
50p ordinary CFD Short 19,513 10.9763 GBP
50p ordinary CFD Short 21,793 10.9669 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Short 39,951 10.9400 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Short 47,249 10.9429 GBP
50p ordinary SWAP Short 94,409 10.9680 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 19 Feb 2018
Contact name: Elise Tang
Telephone number: 0207 1163 001

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005243/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 12:00:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
01:01pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - sky plc
PU
12:56pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - tesco plc
PU
12:36pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - INFORMA PLC
PU
12:36pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - TESCO PLC
PU
12:06pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INFORMA PLC
PU
12:06pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - UBM PLC
PU
02/18HSBC : Daily Mail, London, Business Briefs column
AQ
02/17JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : CANgineering contest to benefit Food Bank
AQ
02/16BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - hammerson plc
PU
02/16BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/12SEADRILL : More Recovery For Unsecured Creditors 
02/09A Macro Look At The Big British Banks 
02/07This Correction Could Have Another Leg Down 
02/06Barrage Capital Fund 2017 Annual Letter 
01/31EU holding the line against British banks 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 21 167 M
EBIT 2017 5 573 M
Net income 2017 -790 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,50%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,23
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capitalization 34 136 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | BARC | GB0031348658 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan P. Moulds Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Harte Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-2.26%47 876
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%400 788
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.97%369 967
BANK OF AMERICA8.40%331 354
WELLS FARGO-1.07%293 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.42%288 752
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.