Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT
0
07/31/2018 | 04:38pm CEST
FORM 8 (DD)
AMENDMENT TO PURCHASES
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
26 July 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
80,190
0.02%
13,006
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
111,800
0.03%
157,300
0.05%
(4)
TOTAL:
191,800
0.06%
170,306
0.05%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3
169.1300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11
166.5650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
57
166.5192 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
166.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
167.8200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
166.6800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
114
166.4836 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
185
170.4662 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
169.2133 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
171.8733 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
360
166.7293 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
169.1725 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
166.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
167.7365 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
621
168.6222 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
638
169.4497 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
900
169.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
900
169.4211 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,000
166.6460 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,228
169.0399 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,500
169.0566 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,100
167.9784 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,246
169.1613 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,700
171.2974 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,801
168.6847 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,744
169.0952 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,066
169.4208 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,269
166.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,105
167.4077 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,200
168.2326 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
9,547
168.2773 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11,408
169.5896 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
14,178
167.0220 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
26,824
171.4270 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
27,000
168.8735 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
33,174
168.6626 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3
169.1300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4
170.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11
168.7090 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
12
168.3800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
60
166.6700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
72
168.0600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
90
168.2800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
168.3700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.3200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.2300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
168.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
110
168.9472 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
110
168.7336 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
150
166.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
156
168.1325 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
181
170.4655 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
169.3700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
171.2650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
210
168.2700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
251
169.5733 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
171.8733 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
329
167.2137 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
380
169.1563 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
385
168.4762 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
390
166.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
167.7850 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
169.9668 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
434
170.3594 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
168.3530 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
744
169.3640 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
167.0934 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
860
166.6913 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
900
169.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
915
168.3940 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,100
166.9552 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,141
170.2903 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,180
168.9451 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,200
171.1966 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,300
171.3938 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,403
168.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,500
167.5143 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,300
168.8381 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,806
168.9935 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,121
167.7134 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,205
167.1817 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,305
168.7546 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,400
167.9530 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,819
166.9069 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,789
170.2001 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,500
168.5244 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,792
166.8349 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8,460
168.1527 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8,665
168.7730 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11,024
169.1837 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
13,412
171.4270 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
14,189
167.0216 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
45,711
168.8225 USD
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
31 Jul 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
