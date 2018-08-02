Barclays : Fixed Income Q2 2018 Results Presentation

Barclays PLC

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

Q2 2018 Results Announcement

2 August 2018

Strategy, Targets and Guidance

Focused on profitability and returns and capital targets

Q218 highlights

Group targets

>9% in 2019 >10% in 2020

c.13%

£13.6-13.9bn in 20191Cost: income ratio <60%

CET1 ratio is currently 160bps above the expected end point regulatory minimum level, within our end-state target range of 150-200bps. The management buffer incorporates any PRA buffer and will continue to be reviewed on a regular basis

Continued cost reduction towards 2019 guidance

Improved operational efficiency creating capacity to invest in growth and digitisation

Targeting cost: income ratiobelow 60%Further absolute cost reductionto 2019 (£bn)1

14.2

67%

Q44.0

3.4

Q33.3

BX generating significantoperational leverage

Process automation •Standardised front to back processes across the bank •Reduced duplication across businesses and functions

Technology and digital •Digital transformation of the bank •Transition of data to the cloud

Rightsizing our infrastructure •Branch optimisation •Reduction in high cost locations

Supplier optimisation •Discipline on preferred suppliers Q217 Q218 2017 2018 2019 guidance •Insourcing of technology employees



Cost: income ratio1

Costs (£bn)1

1Costs exclude L&C|

Performance