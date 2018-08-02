Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
08/01 05:35:19 pm
191.7 GBp   -1.17%
Barclays : Fixed Income Q2 2018 Results Presentation

08/02/2018

Barclays PLC

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

Q2 2018 Results Announcement

2 August 2018

Strategy, Targets and Guidance

1 (From prior page)This presentation must be read and construed with all applicable law, rules and regulations applicable to Barclays and the information presented herein. You should ensure you have read and fully understood (and consulted with your legal or other advisers as you deem necessary to understand) (i) such law, rules and regulations and (ii) the Disclaimers contained at the back of this presentation|

Focused on profitability and returns and capital targets

Q218 highlights

Group targets

>9% in 2019 >10% in 2020

c.13%

£13.6-13.9bn in 20191Cost: income ratio <60%

1Excluding L&C|2Excluding L&C and based on a CET1 ratio of c.13%|3CET1 ratio is currently 160bps above the expected end point regulatory minimum level, within our end-state target range of 150-200bps. The management buffer incorporates any PRA buffer and will continue to be reviewed on a regular basis|

Continued cost reduction towards 2019 guidance

Improved operational efficiency creating capacity to invest in growth and digitisation

Targeting cost: income ratiobelow 60%Further absolute cost reductionto 2019 (£bn)1

14.2

67%

Q44.0

3.4

Q33.3

BX generating significantoperational leverage

  • Process automation

    • Standardised front to back processes across the bank

    • Reduced duplication across businesses and functions

  • Technology and digital

    • Digital transformation of the bank

    • Transition of data to the cloud

  • Rightsizing our infrastructure

    • Branch optimisation

    • Reduction in high cost locations

  • Supplier optimisation

    • Discipline on preferred suppliers

      Q217

      Q218

      2017

      2018

      2019 guidance

    • Insourcing of technology employees

Cost: income ratio1

Costs (£bn)1

1Costs exclude L&C|

Performance

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 317 M
EBIT 2018 5 933 M
Net income 2018 1 469 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 20,85
P/E ratio 2019 8,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 33 187 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-5.61%43 479
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.15%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.87%287 698
WELLS FARGO-4.98%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.72%242 867
