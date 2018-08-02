Barclays : Fixed Income Q2 2018 Results Presentation

Barclays PLC
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
Q2 2018 Results Announcement
2 August 2018
Strategy, Targets and Guidance
Focused on profitability and returns and capital targets
>9% in 2019 >10% in 2020
c.13%
£13.6-13.9bn in 20191Cost: income ratio <60%
1Excluding L&C|2Excluding L&C and based on a CET1 ratio of c.13%|3CET1 ratio is currently 160bps above the expected end point regulatory minimum level, within our end-state target range of 150-200bps. The management buffer incorporates any PRA buffer and will continue to be reviewed on a regular basis|
Continued cost reduction towards 2019 guidance
Improved operational efficiency creating capacity to invest in growth and digitisation
Targeting cost: income ratiobelow 60%Further absolute cost reductionto 2019 (£bn)1
14.2
67%
3.4
Q33.3
BX generating significantoperational leverage
Cost: income ratio1
Costs (£bn)1
1Costs exclude L&C|
Performance
Disclaimer
