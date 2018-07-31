Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA - Amendment

07/31/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 AMENDMENT TO SALES

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Barclays PLC.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

26 JULY 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 14,774,110 1.88% 14,706,963 1.84%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
14,219,390 1.79% 14,078,100 1.77%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 13,623,700 1.71% 14,043,700 1.77%
(4)
TOTAL: 42,617,200 5.38% 42,638,043 5.37%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ORD Purchase 100 4,716.1000 JPY
ORD Purchase 100 4,724.5000 JPY
ORD Purchase 200 4,737.5000 JPY
ORD Purchase 400 4,738.0000 JPY
ORD Purchase 700 4,721.0714 JPY
ORD Purchase 900 4,717.1111 JPY
ORD Purchase 1,000 4,722.4000 JPY
ORD Purchase 1,300 4,730.8153 JPY
ORD Purchase 1,300 4,722.5385 JPY
ORD Purchase 1,500 4,722.2666 JPY
ORD Purchase 1,800 4,732.3333 JPY
ORD Purchase 3,300 4,724.2939 JPY
ORD Purchase 4,100 4,735.1219 JPY
ORD Purchase 4,800 4,717.6770 JPY
ORD Purchase 6,000 4,737.6166 JPY
ORD Purchase 7,600 4,726.6184 JPY
ORD Purchase 13,600 4,736.9852 JPY
ORD Purchase 78,300 4,725.1315 JPY
ORD Purchase 144,500 4,722.3709 JPY
ORD Purchase 273,500 4,721.3425 JPY
ORD Sale 81 4,733.4814 JPY
ORD Sale 82 4,730.0609 JPY
ORD Sale 200 4,737.5000 JPY
ORD Sale 200 4,735.5000 JPY
ORD Sale 700 4,721.0714 JPY
ORD Sale 1,300 4,720.9230 JPY
ORD Sale 1,300 4,730.8153 JPY
ORD Sale 1,500 4,721.3333 JPY
ORD Sale 875 4,719.2971 JPY
ORD Sale 2,300 4,728.0000 JPY
ORD Sale 2,600 4,739.0000 JPY
ORD Sale 1,452 4,724.9353 JPY
ORD Sale 1,598 4,726.9418 JPY
ORD Sale 3,400 4,724.0529 JPY
ORD Sale 2,418 4,723.8928 JPY
ORD Sale 4,900 4,717.8163 JPY
ORD Sale 6,300 4,727.7936 JPY
ORD Sale 3,294 4,734.8099 JPY
ORD Sale 7,300 4,718.4931 JPY
ORD Sale 6,800 4,723.3854 JPY
ORD Sale 39,100 4,720.7442 JPY
ORD Sale 146,200 4,721.2147 JPY
ORD Sale 253,400 4,724.6527 JPY
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
ORD SWAP Long 81 4,733.4772 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 82 4,730.0635 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 875 4,719.2962 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 1,452 4,724.9356 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 1,598 4,726.9415 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 2,418 4,723.8930 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 3,294 4,734.8096 JPY
ORD SWAP Long 6,800 4,723.3853 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

31 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected] The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

Barclays PLC.

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
ORD Call Options Purchased 13,200,000 4625.0373 European 6 Aug 2018
ORD Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Put Options Written 13,200,000 4625.0373 European 6 Aug 2018
ORD Call Options Purchased 48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
ORD Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Put Options Purchased -13,200,000 4625.0373 European 6 Aug 2018
ORD Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
ORD Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
ORD Put Options Purchased -48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
ORD Call Options Written -13,200,000 4625.0373 European 6 Aug 2018
ORD Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
ORD Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
ORD Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 0 Jan 1900

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005641/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:37:06 UTC
