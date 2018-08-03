Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8 (DD)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
02 August 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
82,100
0.02%
13,402
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
102,300
0.03%
159,100
0.05%
(4)
TOTAL:
184,400
0.05%
172,502
0.05%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
20
160.7999 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
22
160.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
30
160.1400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
79
160.8400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
160.8000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
160.8800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
160.4612 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
160.7975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
160.6830 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
160.8500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
160.8350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
160.2102 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
160.0683 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
390
161.4695 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
160.8250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
159.8662 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
160.8497 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
160.9500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
617
160.2051 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
739
160.5088 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
823
160.8729 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,000
160.3240 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,600
160.2806 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,737
160.8293 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,159
159.9374 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,300
160.2101 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,471
161.0400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,700
160.4833 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,585
160.7280 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,894
160.1110 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,231
160.4241 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
13,400
160.4408 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
18,823
160.4869 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
22
160.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
30
160.1400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
50
160.8900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
76
160.9100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
160.4300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
160.7700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
160.9800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
160.2000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
126
161.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
130
161.3300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
134
161.6140 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
137
160.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
160.4612 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
160.8000 USD
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
160.8250 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
160.8200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
160.8500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
160.8300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
160.0683 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
159.7616 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
160.6466 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
383
|
|
158.9001 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
400
|
|
160.8325 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
679
|
|
160.8486 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
800
|
|
160.3325 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
800
|
|
160.3500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
920
|
|
159.9885 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,100
|
|
160.5284 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,560
|
|
160.2144 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,600
|
|
160.0810 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,600
|
|
160.8575 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,847
|
|
161.0400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,224
|
|
160.3547 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
4,921
|
|
160.4308 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
5,585
|
|
160.7280 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
8,650
|
|
160.1817 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
37,646
|
|
160.4869 USD
|
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Purchases/ sales
|
|
Total number of securities
|
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
|
Number of reference securities
|
|
Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
|
Exercise price per unit
|
|
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
|
|
Expiry date
|
|
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
|
Details
|
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
|
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
|
YES
|
|
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
|
NO
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
Contact name:
|
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
|
Telephone number:
|
|
020 3134 7213
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
|
relevant securities this from relates:
|
|
|
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
9,700
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
3,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
900
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
240.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-4,800
|
|
65.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,700
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,600
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,700
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
144.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,500
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-5,000
|
|
60.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-7,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
900
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
168.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-300
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
31 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
95.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,600
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,100
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,300
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-600
|
|
75.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,000
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-2,100
|
|
168.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,200
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,300
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
163.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
110.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100,000
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
50,000
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
158.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
173.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,400
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-4,000
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
900
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,200
|
|
100.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,500
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-3,200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,600
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,200
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
220.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
144.0000
|
|
American
|
|
7 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
3 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-700
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,400
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,600
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
|
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005183/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC