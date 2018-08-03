Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 02 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 82,100 0.02% 13,402 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 102,300 0.03% 159,100 0.05% (4) TOTAL: 184,400 0.05% 172,502 0.05%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 20 160.7999 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 22 160.6900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 30 160.1400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 79 160.8400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 160.8000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 160.8800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 160.4612 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 160.7975 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 160.6830 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 160.8500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 160.8350 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 160.2102 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 160.0683 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 390 161.4695 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 160.8250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 159.8662 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 160.8497 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 160.9500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 617 160.2051 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 739 160.5088 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 823 160.8729 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,000 160.3240 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,600 160.2806 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,737 160.8293 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,159 159.9374 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,300 160.2101 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,471 161.0400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,700 160.4833 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,585 160.7280 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,894 160.1110 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,231 160.4241 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 13,400 160.4408 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 18,823 160.4869 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 22 160.6900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 30 160.1400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 50 160.8900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 76 160.9100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 160.4300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 160.7700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 160.9800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 160.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 126 161.4600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 130 161.3300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 134 161.6140 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 137 160.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.4612 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.8000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.8250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.8200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.8500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 160.8300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 160.0683 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 159.7616 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 160.6466 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 383 158.9001 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 160.8325 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 679 160.8486 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 160.3325 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 160.3500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 920 159.9885 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,100 160.5284 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,560 160.2144 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,600 160.0810 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,600 160.8575 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,847 161.0400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,224 160.3547 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,921 160.4308 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,585 160.7280 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8,650 160.1817 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 37,646 160.4869 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 3 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 9,700 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,800 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,700 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 144.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 24 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 165.0000 American 24 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -7,000 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 168.0000 American 24 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 155.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 195.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,600 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 168.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,300 165.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 163.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100,000 145.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 158.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 173.0000 American 24 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,400 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,100 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 160.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,200 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 144.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 3 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 17 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

