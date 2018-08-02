Barclays : HY 2018 Results glossary

Glossary of terms

'A-IRB'/'Advanced-Internal Ratings Based'See 'Internal Ratings Based (IRB)'.

'ABS CDO Super Senior'Super senior tranches of debt linked to collateralised debt obligations of asset backed securities (defined below). Payment of super senior tranches takes priority over other obligations.

'Acceptances and endorsements'An acceptance is an undertaking by a bank to pay a bill of exchange drawn on a customer. The Group expects most acceptances to be presented, but reimbursement by the customer is normally immediate. Endorsements are residual liabilities of the Group in respect of bills of exchange which have been paid and subsequently rediscounted.

'Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital'In the context of CRD IV, a type of capital as defined in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR).

'Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities'Securities that are treated as additional tier 1 (AT1) capital in the context of CRD IV.

'AdvancedMeasurementApproach'Under CRD IV, operational risk charges can be calculated by using one of three methods (or approaches) that increase in sophistication and risk sensitivity: (i) the Basic Indicator Approach; (ii) the Standardised Approach; and (iii) the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA). Under the AMA the banks are allowed to develop their own empirical model to quantify required capital for operational risk. Banks can only use this approach subject to approval from their local regulators.

'Agencies'Bonds issued by state and / or government agencies or government-sponsored entities.

'Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities'Mortgage-Backed Securities issued by government-sponsored entities.

'All price risk (APR)'An estimate of all the material market risks, including rating migration and default for the correlation trading portfolio.

'American Depository Receipts (ADR)'A negotiable certificate that represents the ownership of shares in a non-US company (for example Barclays) trading in US financial markets.

'Americas'Geographic segment comprising the USA, Canada and countries where Barclays operates within Latin America.

'Annual Earnings at Risk (AEaR)'A measure of the potential change in Net Interest Income (NII) due to an adverse interest rate movements over a predefined time horizon.

'Annualised cumulative weighted average lifetime PD'The probability of default over the remaining life of the asset, expressed as an annual rate, reflecting a range of possible economic scenarios.

'Application scorecards'Algorithm based decision tools used to aid business decisions and manage credit risk based on available customer data at the point of application for a product.

'Arrears'Customers are said to be in arrears when they are behind in fulfilling their obligations with the result that an outstanding loan is unpaid or overdue. Such customers are also said to be in a state of delinquency. When a customer is in arrears, their entire outstanding balance is said to be delinquent, meaning that delinquent balances are the total outstanding loans on which payments are overdue.

'Arrears Managed Accounts'Arrears Managed Accounts are principally Business Lending customers in arrears withan exposure limit less than £50,000 in the UK and €100,000 in Europe, supervised using processes designed tomanage a homogeneous set of assets.

'Asia'Geographic segment comprising countries where Barclays operates within Asia and the Middle East.

'Asset Backed Commercial Paper'Typically short-term notes secured on specified assets issued by consolidated special purpose entities for funding purposes.

'Asset Backed Securities (ABS)'Securities that represent an interest in an underlying pool of referenced assets. The referenced pool can comprise any assets which attract a set of associated cash flows but are commonly pools of residential or commercial mortgages and, in the case of Collateralised Debt Obligations (CDOs), the referenced pool may be ABS or other classes of assets.

'Attributable profit'Profit after tax that is attributable to ordinary equity holders of Barclays PLC adjusted for the after tax amounts of capital securities classified as equity.

'Averageallocated tangible shareholdersequity'Calculated as the average of theprevious month's period endallocated tangibleshareholders' equity and the current month's period endallocated tangibleshareholders'equity.The average allocated tangible shareholders' equity for the quarter / year is the average of the monthly averages

within that quarter / year.

'Average tangibleshareholdersequity'Calculated as the average of the previous month'speriod end tangibleshareholders' equity and the current month's period end tangible shareholders' equity. The average tangible shareholders' equity for the quarter / year is the average of the monthly averages within that quarter / year.

'Back testing'Includes a number of techniques that assess the continued statistical validity of a model by simulating how the model would have predicted recent experience.

'BAGL'or'Barclays Africa'Barclays Africa Group Limited, which was previously a subsidiary of the Group. Following a sell down of shares resulting in a loss of control,the Group's shareholding in BAGLis now classified as an Available for Sale asset.

'Balance weighted Loan to Value (LTV) ratio'In the context of the credit risk disclosures on secured home loans, a means of calculating marked to market LTVs derived by calculating individual LTVs at account level and weighting it by the balances to arrive at the average position. Balance weighted loan to value is calculated using the following formula: LTV = ((loan balance 1 x MTM LTV% for loan 1) + (loan balance 2 x MTM LTV% for loan 2) + ... ) / total outstandings in portfolio.

'Barclaycard'An international consumer payments business serving the needs of businesses and consumers through credit cards, consumer lending, merchant acquiring, commercial cards and point of sale finance. Barclaycard has scaled operations in UK, US, Germany and Scandinavia.

'BarclaysGroup'Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries.

'Barclays BankGroup'Barclays Bank PLC together with its subsidiaries.

'Barclays Bank UKGroup'Barclays Bank UK PLC together with its subsidiaries.

'BarclaysOperating businesses'The core Barclays businesses operated by Barclays UK (which include the UK Personal business, the small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business) and Barclays International (which include the large UK Corporate business; the international Corporate and Wealth businesses; the Investment Bank; the international Barclaycard business; and Barclaycard Business Solutions).

'Barclays Direct'A Barclays brand, comprising the savings and mortgage businesses.

'Barclays International'The division of Barclays held by Barclays Bank PLC which has not been ring-fenced as part of regulatory ring fencing requirements. The division includes the large UK Corporate business; the international Corporate and Wealth businesses; the Investment Bank; the international Barclaycard business (consisting of the US, German and Nordic consumer credit cards businesses); and Barclaycard Business Solutions (including merchant acquiring).

'Barclays Non-Core'The previously reported unit comprising of a group of businesses and assets that were exited or run down by Barclays, which was closed in 2017.

'Barclays UK'The division of Barclays held by Barclays Bank UK PLC which has been ring-fenced as part of regulatory ring fencing requirements. The division includes the UK Personal business; the small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses; and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

'Basel 3'The third of the Basel Accords on banking supervision. Developed in response to the financial crisis of 2008, setting new requirements on composition of capital, counterparty credit risk, liquidity and leverage ratios.

'Basel Committee of BankingSupervision(BCBS or The Basel Committee)'A forum for regular cooperation on banking supervisory matters which develops global supervisory standards for the banking industry. Its members are officials from central banks or prudential supervisors from 27 countries and territories.

'Basis point(s)'/'bp(s)'One hundredth of a per cent (0.01%); 100 basis points is 1%. The measure is used in quoting movements in interest rates, yields on securities and for other purposes.

'Basis risk'Index/Tenor risk, that arises when floating rate products are linked to different interest rate indices, which are imperfectly correlated, especially under stressed market conditions.

'Behavioural scorecards'Algorithm based decision tools used to aid business decisions and manage credit risk based on existing customer data derived from account usage.

'Book quality'In the context of the Funding Risk, Capital Risk section, changes in RWAs caused by factors such as underlying customer behaviour or demographics leading to changes in risk profile.

'Book size'In the context of the Funding Risk, Capital Risk section,changes in RWAs driven by business activity, including net originations or repayments.

'Businesses'In the context of Non-Core Analysis of Total income, Barclays Non Core businesses comprise ongoing businesses seeking to be sold-off or run down including Europe retail and non-core elements of the Investment Bank and other non strategic businesses.

'Business Banking'Offers specialist advice, products and services to small and medium enterprises in the UK

'Business Lending'Business Lending in Barclays UK that primarily relates to small and medium enterprises typically with exposures up to £3m or with a turnover up to £5m.

'Business scenario stresses'Multi asset scenario analysis of extreme, but plausible events that may impact the market risk exposures of the Investment Bank.

'Buy to let mortgage'A mortgage where the intention of the customer (investor) was to let the property at origination.

'Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)'Common Equity Tier 1 capital required to be held under CRD IV to ensure that banks build up surplus capital outside periods of stress which can be drawn down if losses are incurred.

'Capital deductionapproach'An approach available to institutions when calculating risk-weighted assets for securitisation exposures. It is the same as a deduction from capital where the most punitive risk weight of 1250% is applied (assuming 8% Capital Adequacy ratio).

'Capital ratios'Key financial ratios measuring the Group's capital adequacy or financial strength. These include the CET1 ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and Total capital ratio.

'Capital requirements'Amount to be held by the Group to cover the risk of losses to a certain confidence level.

'CapitalRequirements Regulation (CRR)'Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, which accompanies CRD IV and sets out detailed rules for capital eligibility, the calculation of RWAs, the measurement of leverage, the management of large exposures and minimum standards for liquidity.

'Capitalrequirements on the underlying exposures (KIRB)'An approach available to banks when calculating risk weighted assets (RWA) for securitisation exposures. This is based upon the RWA amounts that would be calculated under the IRB approach for the underlying pool of securitised exposures in the program, had such exposures not been securitised.

'Capital resources'Financial instruments on balance sheet that are eligible to satisfy capital requirements.

'Capital risk'The risk that the firm has an insufficient level or composition of capital to support its normal business activities and to meet its regulatory capital requirements under normal operating environments or stressed conditions (both actual andas defined for internal planning or regulatory testing purposes). This includes the risk from the firm'spension plans.

'Central Counterparty'/'Central Clearing Counterparties (CCPs)'A clearing house mediating between the buyer and the seller in a financial transaction, such as a derivative contract or repurchase agreement (repo). Where a central counterparty is used, a single bi-lateral contract between the buyer and seller is replaced with two contracts, one between the buyer and the CCP and one between the CCP and the seller. The use of CCPs allows for greater oversight and improved credit risk mitigation in over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

'Charge-off'In the retail segment this refers to the point in time when collections activity changes from the collection of arrears to the recovery of the full balance. This is normally when six payments are in arrears.

'Charges add-on and non VaR'In the context of Risk Weighted Assets, any additional Market Risk not captured within Modelled VaR, including Incremental Risk Charges and Correlation Risk.

'Client Assets'Assets managed or administered by Barclays on behalf of clients including assets under management (AUM), custody assets, assets under administration and client deposits.

'CLOs and Other insured assets'Highly rated CLO positions wrapped by monolines, non-CLOs wrapped by monolines and other assets wrapped with Credit Support Annex (CSA) protection.

'Collateralised Debt Obligation (CDO)'Securities issued by a third party which reference Asset Backed Securities (ABSs) (defined above) and/or certain other related assets purchased by the issuer. CDOs may feature exposure to sub-prime mortgage assets through the underlying assets.

'Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO)'A security backed by the repayments from a pool of commercial loans. The payments may be made to different classes of owners (in tranches).

'Collateralised Mortgage Obligation (CMO)'A type of security backed by mortgages. A special purpose entity receives income from the mortgages and passes them on to investors of the security.

'Collectively assessed impairment allowances'Impairment of financial assets is measured collectively where a portfolio comprises homogenous assets and where appropriate statistical techniques are available.

'Combined Buffer Requirement'In the context of the CRD IV capital obligations, the combined requirements of the Capital Conservation Buffer, the GSII Buffer, the OSII buffer, the Systemic Risk buffer and an institution specific counter-cyclical buffer.

'Commercial paper (CP)'Short-term notes issued by entities, including banks, for funding purposes.

'Commercial real estate(CRE)'Commercial real estate includes office buildings, industrial property, medical centres, hotels, retail stores, shopping centres, farm land, multifamily housing buildings, warehouses, garages, and industrial properties and other similar properties. Commercial real estate loans are loans backed by a package of commercial real estate. Note: for the purposes of the Credit Risk section, the UK CRE portfolio includes property investment, development, trading and housebuilders but excludes social housing contractors.

'Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission Framework (COSO)'A joint initiative of five private sector organisations dedicated to providing development of frameworks and guidance on enterprise risk management, internal control and fraud deterrence.

'Commodity derivatives'Exchange traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives based on an underlying commodity (e.g. metals, precious metals, oil and oil related, power and natural gas).

'Commodity risk'Measures the impact of changes in commodity prices and volatilities, including the basis between related commodities (e.g. Brent vs. WTI crude prices).

'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital'In the context of CRD IV, a type of capital as defined by the Capital Requirements Regulation, predominantly consisting of common equity.

'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio'A measure of the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital as a percentage of Risk Weighted Assets under CRD IV. The Group must meet a prescribed ratio.

'Compensation: income ratio'The ratio of compensation expense over total income. Compensation represents total staff costs less non-compensation items consisting of outsourcing, bank payroll tax, staff training, redundancy costs and retirement costs.

'Comprehensive Risk Measure (CRM)'An estimate of all the material market risks, including rating migration and default for the correlation trading portfolio. Also referred to as All Price Risk (APR) and Comprehensive Risk Capital Charge (CRCC).

'Conduct risk'The risk of loss or imposition of penalties, damages or fines from the failure of the firm to meet its legal obligations including regulatory or contractual requirements.

'Constant Currency Basis'Excluding the impact of foreign currency conversion to GBP when comparing financial results in two different financial periods.

'Contingent capital notes (CCNs)'Interest bearing debt securities issued by Barclays PLC or its subsidiaries that are either permanently written off or converted into an equity instrument from the issuer's perspective in the event oftheGroup's core tier 1 (CT1) orCommon Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as appropriate, falling below a specified level.

'Core deposit intangibles'Premium paid to acquire the deposit base of an institution.

'Correlation risk'Refers to the change in marked to market value of a security when the correlation between the underlying assets changes over time.

'Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)'Barclays Corporate and Investment Banking businesses which form part of Barclays International.

'Cost: income ratio'Operating expenses divided by total income.

'Cost of Equity'The rate of return targeted by the equity holders of a company.

'Cost: net operating income ratio'Operating expenses compared to total income less credit impairment charges and other provisions.

'Cost to Achieve (CTA)'Non-recurring investment in initiatives to drive cost and business efficiency across Barclays through rightsizing, industrialisation and innovation.

'Cost to income jaws'Relationship of the percentage change movement in operating expenses relative to total income.

'Counter-Cyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB)'CET1 Capital that is required to be held under CRD IV rules to ensure that banks build up surplus capital when macroeconomic conditions indicate areas of the economy are overheating.

'Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (CCLB)'A macroprudential buffer that applies to all Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) regulated institutions from 2018 and is calculated at 35% of any risk weighted countercyclical capital buffer set by the Financial Policy Committee (FPC). The CCLB applies in addition to the minimum of 3% and any G-SII additional Leverage Ratio Buffer that applies.

'Counterpartycreditrisk'The risk related to a counterparty defaulting before the final settlement of a transaction'scash flows. In the context of Risk Weighted Assets, a component of Risk weighted Assets that represents the risk of loss in derivatives, repurchase agreements and similar transactions resulting from the default of the counterparty.

'Coverage ratio'This represents the percentage of impairment allowance reserve against the gross exposure.

'Covered bonds'Debt securities backed by a portfolio of mortgages that are segregated from the issuer's other assetssolely for the benefit of the holders of the covered bonds.

'CRD IV'The Fourth Capital Requirements Directive, an EU Directive and an accompanying Regulation (CRR) that together prescribe EU capital adequacy and liquidity requirements and implements Basel 3 in the European Union.