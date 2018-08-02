Barclays : Interim 2018 Results Announcement

Barclays PLC

Interim Results Announcement

30 June 2018

Table of Contents Results Announcement Page Notes 1 Performance Highlights 2-3 Group Chief ExecutiveOfficer'sReview 4 Group FinanceDirector'sReview 5-7 Results by Business Barclays UK 8-10 Barclays International 11-14 Head Office 15 Quarterly Results Summary 16 Quarterly Results by Business 17-22 Barclays Non-Core Results 23 Discontinued Operation Results 24 Performance Management



Margins and Balances 25

Risk Management

Risk Management and Principal Risks 26

Credit Risk 27-33

Market Risk 34

Treasury and Capital Risk 35-46

Statement ofDirectors'Responsibilities 47

Independent Review Report to Barclays PLC 48

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 49-54

Financial Statement Notes 55-93

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures 94-102

Shareholder Information 103

Notes

The terms Barclays or Barclays Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise stated, the income statement analysis compares the six months ended 30 June 2018 to the corresponding six months of 2017 and balance sheet analysis as at 30 June 2018 with comparatives relating to 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2017. The abbreviations'£m'and'£bn'represent millions and thousands of millions of Pounds Sterling respectively; the abbreviations'$m'and'$bn'represent millions and thousands of millions of US Dollars respectively; the abbreviations'€m'and'€bn'represent millions and thousands of millions of Euros respectively.

There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the date these interim results were approved.

Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/results.

The information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 1 August 2018, does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, which included certain information required for the Joint Annual Report on Form 20-F of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and which contained an unqualified audit report under Section 495 of the Companies Act 2006 (which did not make any statements under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006) have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 441 of the Companies Act 2006.

These results will be furnished as a Form 6-K to the SEC as soon as practicable following their publication. Once furnished with the SEC, copies of the Form 6-K will also be available from the Barclays Investor Relations website at home.barclays/results and from theSEC'swebsite atwww.sec.gov.

Barclays is a frequent issuer in the debt capital markets and regularly meets with investors via formal road-shows and other ad hoc meetings. Consistent with its usual practice, Barclays expects that from time to time over the coming quarter it will meet with investors globally to discuss these results and other matters relating to the Barclays Group.

Non-IFRS performance measures

Barclays'management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses'performance between financial periods and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Barclays Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored byBarclays'management. However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well. Refer to the appendix on pages 94 to 102 for further information and calculations of non-IFRS performance measures included throughout this document, and the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Strong financial performance with increased profitability, driving an 11.6% return on tangible equity and earnings per share of 14.9p for H118, excluding litigation and conduct charges

 Returns1: Barclays Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 11.6%, with double digit returns in both Barclays UK and Barclays International Remain on track to achieve Barclays Group medium term RoTE targets of greater than 9% in 2019 and greater than 10% in 2020  Cost efficiency1: Barclays Group operating expenses decreased 5% to £6.7bn, driving an improved cost: income ratio of 61% (H117: 64%) Remain on track for guidance on Barclays Group operating expenses of £13.6-13.9bn in 2019  Capital and dividends: Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13.0% (December 2017: 13.3%), at the end-state target of c.13%, as organic capital generation from profits was more than offset by a c.60bps impact from litigation and conduct charges in Q118, and a £6.3bn increase in risk weighted assets (RWAs) Declared a dividend of 2.5p per share for H118 and reiterate the intention to pay a dividend of 6.5p per share for 2018, subject to regulatory approvals

Barclays Group profit before tax was £1,659m (H117: £2,341m), which included litigation and conduct charges of £2.0bn (H117: £0.7bn) principally related to a £1.4bn settlement with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) with regard to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) and charges of £400m (H117: £700m) due to Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)

Excluding litigation and conduct charges, Group profit before tax increased 20% to £3,701mdespite the adverse effect of the 10% depreciation of average USD against GBP. This increase in profit before tax was driven by a 46% improvement in credit impairment charges, primarily reflecting single name recoveries in wholesale banking, the improved macroeconomic forecasts in the US, and portfolio adjustments as IFRS 9 continues to embed, and a 5% reduction in operating expenses, mainly in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB)

Barclays UK profit before tax increased to £826m (H117: £634m).Excluding litigation and conduct, RoTE was 17.3% (H117: 20.3%) as profit before tax declined 7% to £1,240m, reflecting a 2% increase in operating expenses due to continued investment in digitising the bank, a 1% decrease in income and a 4% increase in credit impairment charges

Barclays International profit before tax increased to £2,710m (H117: £2,617m),driving an RoTE of 12.6% (H117: 12.4%), with double digit returns in both CIB and Consumer, Cards and Payments. The 4% increase in profit before tax was driven by a 74% decrease in credit impairment charges and a 1% reduction in operating expenses, while income declined 3%

Attributable profit was £468m (H117: loss of £1,211m)and basic earnings per share was 3.3p (H117: loss per share of 6.6p). Excluding litigation and conduct, earnings per share was 14.9p (H117: loss per share of 2.4p)

Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share was 259p (December 2017: 276p)as the impact of the implementation of IFRS 9, and litigation and conduct charges in Q118 more than offset profits in the half year

1 Excluding litigation and conduct, with returns targets based on a Barclays Group CET1 ratio of c.13%.

Barclays Group results 30.06.18 30.06.17 for the half year ended £m £m % Change Total income 10,934 10,881 - Credit impairment charges and other provisions (571) (1,054) 46 Net operating income 10,363 9,827 5 Operating expenses excluding litigation and conduct (6,674) (6,989) 5 Litigation and conduct1 (2,042) (743) Operating expenses (8,716) (7,732) (13) Other net income 12 246 (95) Profit before tax 1,659 2,341 (29) Tax charge (737) (778) 5 Profit after tax in respect of continuing operations 922 1,563 (41) Loss after tax in respect of discontinued operation - (2,195) Non-controlling interests in respect of continuing operations (108) (138) 22 Non-controlling interests in respect of discontinued operation - (140) Other equity instrument holders2 (346) (301) (15) Attributable profit/(loss) 468 (1,211) Performance measures Return on average tangible shareholders' equity2 2.6% (4.6%) Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn) 43.8 49.4 Cost: income ratio 80% 71% Loan loss rate (bps) 35 49 Basic earnings/(loss) per share2 3.3p (6.6p) Basic earnings per share in respect of continuing operations2 3.3p 7.1p Dividend per share 2.5p 1.0p Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 Profit before tax 3,701 3,084 20 Attributable profit/(loss) 2,457 (489) Return on average tangible shareholders' equity2 11.6% (1.6%) Cost: income ratio 61% 64% Basic earnings/(loss) per share2 14.9p (2.4p) As at As at As at 30.06.18 31.12.17 30.06.17 Balance sheet and capital management3 £bn £bn £bn Tangible net asset value per share 259p 276p 284p Common equity tier 1 ratio4 13.0% 13.3% 13.1% Common equity tier 1 capital 41.4 41.6 42.8 Risk weighted assets 319.3 313.0 327.4 Average UK leverage ratio 4.6% 4.9% 4.8% Average tier 1 capital 49.7 51.2 52.1 Average UK leverage exposure 1,082 1,045 1,092 Funding and liquidity Group liquidity pool 214 220 201 CRD IV liquidity coverage ratio 154% 154% 149% Loan: deposit ratio 83% 81% 82%