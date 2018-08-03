Barclays : Invests in U.K. Fintech Marketinvoice to Increase SME Financing

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) has taken a significant minority stake in U.K. lending startup Marketinvoice, as it looks to expand its finance options for small business clients.

The partnership with Marketinvoice will see Barclays offer invoice-financing, in which businesses sell on pending income in exchange for instant funding, to its small-business customers for the first time.

Barclays is the first bank to form a partnership with Marketinvoice, which has funded a total of 2.70 billion pounds ($3.51 billion) in invoices since its founding in 2011.

"Marketinvoice were out talking to banks about partnerships. We had identified invoice financing was a product that we didn't offer to our small businesses and wanted to. We got in a room and hit it off," Ian Rand, chief executive of Barclays Business Banking, told Dow Jones Newswires.

The financial details of the deal weren't disclosed in Thursday's announcement, but the partnership aims to generate GBP1.0 billion in funding for small businesses over the next few years. Barclays will also lead Marketinvoice's next funding round, due to close this autumn.

Barclays said invoice financing will ease cash flows for smaller business customers which are forced to offer longer payment terms to stay competitive. However Mr. Rand told Dow Jones that many British small businesses remain reluctant to borrow to fund growth, a decade on from the financial crisis.

"The story that's simply no longer true is that no-one wants to lend. It's a demand issue, not a supply issue."

Mr. Rand said Barclays has a strong pipeline of potential partnerships with startups, but he wasn't concerned that fintechs would displace traditional banks in corporate lending.

"We have seen some of our clients use fintech lenders, but we are very confident we can continue to provide products that are at least as good, and in most cases better. The vast majority of our lending is much larger and that's where relationships will trump app-based every time. When you want to borrow more than GBP100,000, most businesses want to sit down with someone."

