BARCLAYS (BARC)
08/01 05:35:19 pm
191.7 GBp   -1.17%
BARCLAYS : HY 2018 Results glossary
PU
BARCLAYS : Interim 2018 Results Announcement
PU
BARCLAYS : Q2 2018 Results Presentation
PU
Barclays : Q2 2018 Results Presentation

08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST

Barclays PLC

Q2 2018 Financial Results

2 August 2018

Jes Staley

Barclays Group Chief Executive

Transatlantic Consumer and Wholesale Bank

Double digit Group and operating business returns in Q218

Group RoTE 12.3%1

TNAV 259p, up 8p

CET1 ratio 13.0%, with 44bps from profits

Cost: income ratio 59%1

2.5p interim dividend declared and intend to pay 6.5p total for 20182

1Excluding £81m L&C|2Subject to regulatory approvals|

3|Barclays Q2 2018 Financial Results|2 August 2018

Tushar Morzaria

Barclays Group Finance Director

Q218 Group highlights

Double digit Group returns with positive jaws driving improved profitability

Financial performance1Income10%£5.6bn2(Q217: £5.1bn)

Costs3%£3.3bn(Q217: £3.4bn)

Cost: income ratio 59%2(Q217: 67%)

PBT44%£2.0bn2(Q217: £1.4bn)

RoTE12.3%

EPS7.8p

CET1 ratio13.0%

  • Group RoTE was 12.3% as PBT increased 44%

    • Double digit returns in BUK of 18.8% and BI of 12.2%

  • Income growth of 10% and improved operating efficiency drove 13% positive jaws

    • Group cost: income ratio improved to 59%

  • Impairment decreased 46% reflecting

    • Single name recoveries in wholesale banking

    • Improved macroeconomic forecasts in the US in Q118

    • Higher than expected seasonal repayment of certain US card balances

  • CET1 ratio increased 30bps QoQ to 13.0%, in line with c.13% end-state target

    • Included 44bps from profits generated in Q218

  • TNAV increased by 8p to 259p in the quarter, reflecting strong profits

  • Interim dividend of 2.5p declared for H118

    • Intention to pay 6.5p per share dividend in total for 20183

TNAV259p

1Financial performance and accompanying commentary excludes L&C (Group Q218: £81m; Group Q217: £715m)|2Including one-off gain of £155m from the settlement of receivables relating to the Lehman Brothers acquisition and a £53m gain on sale of a US card portfolio in Q218|3Subject to regulatory approvals|

5

|Barclays Q2 2018 Financial Results|2 August 2018

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:10 UTC
