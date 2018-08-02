Barclays : Q2 2018 Results Presentation

Barclays PLC

Q2 2018 Financial Results

2 August 2018

Jes Staley

Barclays Group Chief Executive

Transatlantic Consumer and Wholesale Bank

Double digit Group and operating business returns in Q218

Group RoTE 12.3%1

TNAV 259p, up 8p

CET1 ratio 13.0%, with 44bps from profits

Cost: income ratio 59%1

2.5p interim dividend declared and intend to pay 6.5p total for 20182

1Excluding £81m L&C|2Subject to regulatory approvals|

Tushar Morzaria

Barclays Group Finance Director

Q218 Group highlights

Double digit Group returns with positive jaws driving improved profitability

Financial performance1Income10%£5.6bn2(Q217: £5.1bn)

Costs3%£3.3bn(Q217: £3.4bn)

Cost: income ratio 59%2(Q217: 67%)

PBT44%£2.0bn2(Q217: £1.4bn)

RoTE12.3%

EPS7.8p

CET1 ratio13.0%

Group RoTE was 12.3% as PBT increased 44% •Double digit returns in BUK of 18.8% and BI of 12.2%

Income growth of 10% and improved operating efficiency drove 13% positive jaws •Group cost: income ratio improved to 59%

Impairment decreased 46% reflecting •Single name recoveries in wholesale banking •Improved macroeconomic forecasts in the US in Q118 •Higher than expected seasonal repayment of certain US card balances

CET1 ratio increased 30bps QoQ to 13.0%, in line with c.13% end-state target •Included 44bps from profits generated in Q218

TNAV increased by 8p to 259p in the quarter, reflecting strong profits

Interim dividend of 2.5p declared for H118 •Intention to pay 6.5p per share dividend in total for 20183



TNAV259p

1Financial performance and accompanying commentary excludes L&C (Group Q218: £81m; Group Q217: £715m)|2Including one-off gain of £155m from the settlement of receivables relating to the Lehman Brothers acquisition and a £53m gain on sale of a US card portfolio in Q218|3Subject to regulatory approvals|

5

