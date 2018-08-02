Barclays : Q2 2018 Results Presentation

Barclays PLC
Q2 2018 Financial Results
2 August 2018
Jes Staley
Barclays Group Chief Executive
Transatlantic Consumer and Wholesale Bank
Double digit Group and operating business returns in Q218
CET1 ratio 13.0%, with 44bps from profits
2.5p interim dividend declared and intend to pay 6.5p total for 20182
1Excluding £81m L&C|2Subject to regulatory approvals|
Tushar Morzaria
Barclays Group Finance Director
Q218 Group highlights
Double digit Group returns with positive jaws driving improved profitability
Financial performance1Income10%£5.6bn2(Q217: £5.1bn)
Costs3%£3.3bn(Q217: £3.4bn)
Cost: income ratio 59%2(Q217: 67%)
PBT44%£2.0bn2(Q217: £1.4bn)
RoTE12.3%
EPS7.8p
CET1 ratio13.0%
Group RoTE was 12.3% as PBT increased 44%
Income growth of 10% and improved operating efficiency drove 13% positive jaws
Impairment decreased 46% reflecting
•Single name recoveries in wholesale banking
•Improved macroeconomic forecasts in the US in Q118
•Higher than expected seasonal repayment of certain US card balances
CET1 ratio increased 30bps QoQ to 13.0%, in line with c.13% end-state target
TNAV increased by 8p to 259p in the quarter, reflecting strong profits
Interim dividend of 2.5p declared for H118
TNAV259p
1Financial performance and accompanying commentary excludes L&C (Group Q218: £81m; Group Q217: £715m)|2Including one-off gain of £155m from the settlement of receivables relating to the Lehman Brothers acquisition and a £53m gain on sale of a US card portfolio in Q218|3Subject to regulatory approvals|
5
